Women’s hockey split the weekend with Boston University

The University of Maine women’s ice hockey team split its weekend series against Boston University, taking a 3-1 win on Friday night before falling 2-1 in a tight Saturday matchup at Alfond Arena. The series showcased intense two-way hockey from the Black Bears, who scored the first goal in each game and battled until the final whistle in both contests.

Friday’s game started with instant energy from Maine, as first-year forward Isabelle Michaud wasted no time putting the Black Bears on the board. Just 27 seconds into the first period, Michaud stole the puck off the draw and fired home an unassisted goal. It was a statement shift that set the tone for a night where Maine dictated play from the start.

The Terriers pushed back in the second period, capitalizing on a mistake to score a shorthanded goal. Third-year forward Neely Nicholson broke free on a rush and beat Maine’s goaltender, with first-year defender Avery Supryka picking up the assist to tie the game 1–1. Despite the setback, Maine quickly regrouped, tightening up its defensive play and controlling puck possession for much of the frame.

The game remained deadlocked until the third period, when fourth-year forward Ava Stevenson put the Black Bears back in front. Stevenson buried a rebound from first-year forward Mackenzie Podwell’s setup at 9:55, giving Maine the edge once again. As BU pressed late with the goaltender pulled, Stevenson struck again, her second empty-net goal that night, assisted by first-year defender Lulu Rucinski and Michaud, sealing a 3–1 victory for the Black Bears.

The win was a complete team effort, highlighted by steady defensive play, strong goaltending and contributions from all four lines. Maine’s energy was strong, especially in the third period.

Saturday’s rematch was another tight contest, but this time, the Terriers found a way to even the weekend. Maine once again opened the scoring, with third-year forward Lily Fetch finding the back of the net on the power play at 9:42 of the first period. Rucinski and second-year forward Gracie Hanson picked up assists on the play as the Black Bears capitalized on early offensive momentum.

BU fought back hard in the second period, and with just seconds left before intermission, fourth-year forward Clara Yuhn slipped a shot past Maine’s defense to tie the game 1–1. Fourth-year forward Sydney Healy and second-year defender Tessa Demain were credited with assists on the equalizer, giving the Terriers a newfound energy. The Maine defense was ready to meet that energy.

The Terriers carried their momentum into the third, where Healy scored at the nine minute mark, assisted by Yuhn and second-year forward Kaileigh Quigg, to give BU its first lead of the night. Maine had several close looks in the final five minutes. Despite the Black Bears’ efforts, BU won 2-1.

The Black Bears now turn their attention to next weekend, when they’ll travel to Worcester, Massachusetts, to take on the College of the Holy Cross in another two-game Hockey East series.

Despite the split, Maine’s weekend showcased a team on the rise, one capable of striking quickly, staying composed under pressure, and continuing to build a winning foundation under Engstrom’s leadership.