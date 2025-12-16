Black Bears crumble to UNH both nights

The Alfond Arena was sold out once again this weekend as the University of Maine men’s hockey team took on the University of New Hampshire Wildcats in a back-to-back matchup. Despite strong defensive play and late pushes in both games, the Black Bears fell 1–0 on Friday and 3–2 on Saturday.

First-year goaltender Mathis Rousseau got the start in net for Maine on Friday, and the opening period set the tone for a tight, defensive game. Nine minutes into the first, UNH’s Ronan Walsh was called for a penalty, giving the Black Bears their first power-play opportunity of the weekend. Maine generated pressure but could not break through and the Wildcats successfully killed off the advantage.

Neither team found the scoreboard in the first 20 minutes and the trend continued well into the second period. Seven minutes into the middle frame, Maine went back on the power play but once again, UNH’s penalty kill held firm. The Wildcats blocked shooting lanes, limited second chances and kept Maine from gaining any rhythm around the crease.

The game remained scoreless until four minutes into the third period, when UNH broke the deadlock. Second-year Cam MacDonald collected a loose puck and scored unassisted, giving the Wildcats the 1–0 lead. Maine pushed aggressively in the final minutes, pulling Rousseau for the extra skater, but despite their pressure and a late offensive surge, they could not find the equalizer. The Wildcats held on to take Game one by a score of 1–0.

For Game two, the Black Bears turned to third-year goaltender Albin Boija between the pipes as they looked to salvage a weekend split. Maine got the start they wanted: just two minutes into the opening period, third-year forward Josh Nadeau buried the first Maine goal of the weekend, assisted by captain fourth-year defender Brandon Holt.

UNH responded quickly. Two minutes later, third-year Nick Ring tied the game 1–1, with an assist from MacDonald and solid forechecking that pinned Maine in its zone. The Black Bears generated more offensive energy as the period continued but ran into penalty trouble late. After a holding call on fourth-year defender Brandon Chabrier, Maine killed off the penalty, only to head right back to the box on a tripping call against third-year forward Sully Scholle. Still, the Black Bears kept the Wildcats off the board, sending the game into intermission tied.

The momentum swung in UNH’s favor in the second period. At the nine-minute mark, third-year J.P. Turner gave the Wildcats a 2–1 lead, assisted by first-year Jacob Newcombe. Just two minutes later, New Hampshire extended the lead when second-year Josh Player scored, assisted by fourth-year Morgan Winters and third-year Brendan Fitzgerald, putting Maine in a 3–1 hole.

The Black Bears came out in the third period with urgency. Only 16 seconds in, Maine earned a power play, and the pressure paid off four minutes later when Holt fired one home, assisted by first-year forward Nick Peluso and second-year forward Thomas Pichette, cutting the deficit to 3–2. With renewed energy, Maine pressed hard for the tying goal.

Despite multiple chances, including an almost-goal in the final seconds that went to video review, Wildcat goaltender Kyle Chauvette turned aside everything Maine threw his way. The Wildcats held on to secure the 3–2 win and sweep the weekend series.

The Black Bears will travel to Portland to take on the University of Massachusetts Lowell on Wednesday before returning back to the Alfond to take on Lindenwood to finish off the first half of the season.