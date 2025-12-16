Women’s Basketball triumphs over Boston University

A good start to the month for the University of Maine Women’s basketball team as they take a victory over the Boston University Terriers. This is the team’s third victory this season as they improve to 3-6 overall. The game took place here in Orono on Monday night in the Memorial Gym, or as some might call it, “The Pit.”

Maine started pretty strong in the first quarter, scoring 14 points with the defense strong throughout. UMaine took the lead and went on to continue the scoring in the second quarter. They had the lead going into halftime.

The leading scorers for UMaine were Adriana Smith with 24 points and 38 minutes on the court, and Sarah Talon with 12 points and 36 minutes on. These names were heard all night, also paired with Asta Blauenfeldt, with eight points, and Maddie Fitzpatrick, with five, who also had big games.

The Black Bears went into the third quarter up 24-20, with BU trailing slightly for the rest of the game. Maine ended this period with 42 points to BU’s 28. This game was full of excitement for UMaine.

Maine went on to score 12 more points to finish the game 54-45. The game was close, but the Black Bears came out on top.

The women’s basketball team has had a tough go when it comes to Boston University’s basketball team. In the past 15 years, they’ve recorded nine losses in head-to-head contests. The team’s made noticeable improvements, and in the last few recorded matchups, they’ve been victorious.

BU’s leading scorers of this game were Hildur Gunnsteindóttir with 11 points and 33 minutes, Allison Schwertner with 10 points and 23 minutes and Rose Azmoudeh with six points and 21 minutes.

The official Twitter account for UMaine women’s basketball stated that the team has made noticeable improvements in the way they play.

All sports fans enjoy a close matchup. Both teams were 3-5, so it is safe to say that both teams are pretty even when it comes to basketball. A close record could signal a rivalry, which some are calling this pairing. Most of these games between the two teams are close, making the experience all the more enjoyable to a fan.

After Monday night’s win, the Black Bears improve to 2-1 at home. Unfortunately, the team fell 58-35 to the University of Pennsylvania on Thursday night, but has another home game Sunday afternoon, back in Orono at 1 p.m. against the University of Rhode Island.

The matchup for Sunday’s game looks like it could be another close, exciting game for basketball fans since the last time it was recorded that UMaine faced URI in women’s basketball, they took the victory 57-53. With only 3 recorded losses and 5 recorded wins to URI, this game could be another home victory for the Black Bears.

With their season looking up, we hope the Black Bears continue to work hard and improve in and out of games.