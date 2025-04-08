Baseball splits the weekend with UMass Lowell

The University of Maine baseball team kicked off conference play at home against the University of Massachusetts, Lowell on April 4 and 5. Maine split the series.

The River Hawks got onto the scoring column first in the first inning of the series. Fourth-year infielder Conor Kelly scored the run off of an error. In the bottom of the inning, the Black Bears quickly took the lead. Third-year outfielder Brody Rasmussen scored a run along with a run by third-year catcher Dean O’Neil, giving Maine an early 2-1 lead.

In the second inning, the River Hawks had a ground out, while third-year pitcher Colin Fitzgerald struck the other two players out. The Black Bears were also unsuccessful this inning, leaving a player on the field. The third inning was much like the second inning, with neither team scoring any runs.

While the River Hawks either struck out or grounded out in the fourth inning, first-year catcher Aidan Bardi scored for the Black Bears off a bunt from fourth-year outfielder Zach Martin, increasing their lead to 3-1.

The fifth inning was very similar to the third, with Fitzgerald and River Hawk second-year pitcher Alfred Mucciarone controlling the whole inning.

The River Hawks found themselves back in the game in the sixth inning. Kelly and fourth-year outfielder Alex Luccini both scored runs to tie the game. The Black Bears found themselves unsuccessful in their attempt to get on the board in the bottom of the inning.

UMass Lowell had a strong hitting performance in the seventh. Kelly, Luccini and second-year outfielder River Hart scored to give them their first lead since the first inning. Second-year pitcher Owen Wheeler took over on the mound for Fitzgerald, and Martin scored. The Black Bears found themselves trailing 6-4.

The eighth inning was productive for the Riverhawks, as second-year Rowan Masse and Hart both scored for the team. Third-year Black Bear pitcher Pierce Friedman took over for Wheeler. First-year infielder Even Menzel scored a much needed run for the Black Bears, but the team still faced an 8-5 deficit.

In the ninth inning, both teams were scoreless. The game ended 8-5, with the River Hawks taking game one of the series. Fitzgerald pitched 6 and 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

The second game of the weekend series was played on April 5. Third-year pitcher Caleb Leys took the mound for the Black Bears for the second game. In the first inning, Leys struck out two players. Neither teams were able to score any runs through the first four innings

Going into the fifth inning, Leys recorded two more strikeouts. The Black Bears found their stride. Fourth-year infielder Myles Sargent got on base with a double, then was brought home off a hit from third-year infielder Chris Bear. Fifth-year infielder Damon Gaither scored a run after Sargent. Maine led 2-0.

The sixth inning went just like the fifth. All three hitters for the River Hawks either fouled or grounded out in a double play. The Black Bears stayed hot. Fifth-year utility Payton Whitehead and third-year infielder Drew Reynolds both scored runs with Sargent quickly following suit. Reynolds scored another run in the seventh inning.

First-year player Tommy Martin took over for Leys to start the eighth inning. All three batters for the River Hawks could not get on the board, despite only getting one strike. Rasmussen, O’Neil and Martin all scored runs to end the eighth inning.

The eighth inning was the final inning of the game. The mercy rule came into play as the Black Bears were leading 10-0. Leys went back-to-back strong starts for the Black Bears as he fired off seven-shutout innings of work on the mound. He only allowed seven hits and two walks, and struck out nine batters.The Black Bears will remain in Orono for the next game on Wednesday, April 9 against Merrimack College.