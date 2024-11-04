Horoscopes: 11/4 to 11/10

Aries: March 21 to April 19

The Ram, Ruled by Mars

Aries, take time to look towards the sky, day or night this week. Look up into the trees. Find a favorite cloud or star. Did you know the Earth is alive and breathing? We are all connected. The fire within the Earth can alchemize rocks. Through the pressure and high temperatures, a rock may turn into a diamond. Aries, you are also capable of turning into a diamond through the stress and pressures of life. This life is worth it, even when things are tough.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

The Bull, Ruled by Venus

Taurus, continue working on building a healthy routine for yourself. Where and how can you move your body to release stress and anxieties? This week, find a way to sweat out any toxins in life. It is wise to prioritize your physical health daily and move the body. If you don’t know where to begin, start small. Even a three to five minute stretch session may lift your mood. Don’t get caught in a mental battle with yourself.

Gemini: May 21 to June 20

The Twins, Ruled by Mercury

Dance and twirl this week, Gemini! If you are brave, I encourage you to find a friend to dance with. Dance in the wildest spot, or outside in the rain, or walking to class, etc. This spontaneous dance session may lift someone’s spirits, including your own. Did you know that many communities connect with one another using dance? Moving the body is good for your soul. This week, try to focus on unity and wholeness.

Cancer: June 21 to July 21

The Crab, Ruled by The Moon

Cancer, focus on the passion inside of you this week. What are you passionate about? Spend time in introspection and ponder your goals. As registration for next semester opens up, ask yourself, “How do I want next semester to go?” Create a sacred space for yourself, light a candle and ponder on life goals.

Leo: July 23 to Aug. 22

The Lion, Ruled by The Sun

Leo, this week, release something that may be holding you back. When you release something, you open up the space for something new to take its place. This week, relax as much as you can. Try not to let the anxieties of others affect you. Life is a great mystery. What shall happen next in your gift of life?

Virgo: Aug. 23 to Sept. 22

The Maiden, Ruled by Mercury

Hi, Virgo! This week, please focus on your inner child. Where can you find humor? Can you create your own humor and playfulness? Have lunch with your funniest friend or do karaoke. How can you seek out play? As a child, what was your favorite board game? Can you play it with friends this week? As life may feel stressful and confusing, remember it also gives us the gift of play. Your lucky numbers this week are nine and 22.

Libra: Sept. 23 to Oct. 22

The Scales, Ruled by Venus

Hi Libra, high-five to you! This week, can you share a story with a friend or write it down? I know you have a story to tell. The Universe is giving you permission to talk about yourself. This could be a picture to paint, or a phone call to make. Speak on the wisdoms and the path you ought to take. Even if there is no rhyme or reason and nothing is at stake. Create. Create, for this is life is cake.

Scorpio: Oct. 23 to Nov. 21

The Scorpion, Ruled by Pluto and Mars

Scorpio, are you feeling at home as the sun is vibing in Scorpio right now? Remember to use truth as protection and try not to harm with that stinger of yours. I may have said this before, but Scorpio is known for transformation. When something transforms, it changes, it evolves. This week, can you go into your cave for a little while and see where transformation is needed in your life?

Sagittarius: Nov. 22 to Dec. 21

The Centaur, Ruled by Jupiter

Hi, Sag. This week spend at least one hour and think about where you could benefit from change and self-expression. Transiting Mercury, which rules our communication, is in your home sign of Sagittarius for a while. How do you communicate with others? Language is often unspoken. How are you speaking with your body, your clothes or your attitude? Other people often register unspoken communication and actions before verbal. Can you be joyful in your communication with others? Being kind goes a long way. Being kind is different from being nice. Can you spot the difference?

Capricorn: Dec. 22 to Jan. 19

The Sea Goat, Ruled by Saturn

Oh man, Capricorn. If I could give you an award, I would. Reflect on your decisions this week. It’s a good week to seek counsel within your community and tribe as you reflect on decisions. Are you looking at a great smoking mirror? Meaning, can you distinguish correctly in your life right now? Or are you looking at something in a funky way? Don’t be nervous about life’s cycles and movement. It is natural for things to change.

Aquarius: Jan. 20 to Feb. 18

The Water Bearer, Rule by Uranus and Saturn

Hi, Aquarius. I feel this week may be heavy on your heart, as you love humanity and humanity is going through big-big changes this week. Check in with your heart this week and check out of your mind. Your mind may play tricks on you, but your heart will always lead you to love. What is your intention for yourself and others? Act with intention. This means ask yourself “What is the driving force behind my actions?” Allow others to talk, and listen to their view with true curiosity. Use a talking stick if needed.

Pisces: Feb. 19 to March 20

The Two Fish, Ruled by Neptune

Pisces, you have the power of unlimited visions and emotions. What visions are you seeing this week? If you find yourself feeling an unpleasant emotion, retreat and look again. Can you pull inner peace out of your heart? This week, we may be standing around as we wait for big news. It would be wise to nurture ourselves and others. Ask the Universe for support on inner peace if you have trouble finding it.