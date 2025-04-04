Maine Krampus: 04/01/2025
Featuring satirical April Fools' Day articles by
More from UncategorizedMore posts in Uncategorized »
- Horoscopes: 11/4 to 11/10Horoscopes: 11/4 to 11/10"Krampus" monster seated at typewriter after taking over the Maine Campus, with an employee trapped in the corner. Illustration by Tilia Baratta
- Tourism in Maine, and why its harmfulTourism in Maine, and why its harmful"Krampus" monster seated at typewriter after taking over the Maine Campus, with an employee trapped in the corner. Illustration by Tilia Baratta
- Tim Walz won the debateTim Walz won the debate"Krampus" monster seated at typewriter after taking over the Maine Campus, with an employee trapped in the corner. Illustration by Tilia Baratta
- UMaine needs to provide for first-generation studentsUMaine needs to provide for first-generation students"Krampus" monster seated at typewriter after taking over the Maine Campus, with an employee trapped in the corner. Illustration by Tilia Baratta
- Fogler Library discussion held on challenged and banned booksFogler Library discussion held on challenged and banned books"Krampus" monster seated at typewriter after taking over the Maine Campus, with an employee trapped in the corner. Illustration by Tilia Baratta