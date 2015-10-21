Allyson Eslin, Editor in Chief
Elliott Simpson, Business Manager
Nathaniel Trask, Culture Editor
Spencer Bergholtz, Sports Editor
Stephen Jackson, Advertising Manager
Megan Hurrell, Production Manager
Carter Hathaway, Head Copy Editor
Good afternoon!
I hope this message finds you well.
I am a librarian in Fogler and maintain an online resource guide for film studies, http://libguides.library.umaine.edu/filmstudies/db. I had been including your listing of film reviews at http://mainecampus.com/category/film-reviews. However, that link no longer works and I was unable to find an equivalent from my cursory search on your website. By chance, did I miss the link to film reviews? If not, will you be reinstating that option?
I tried emailing culture@mainecampus.com but got a bounceback meessage.
Thanks in advance for your insight, and all best,
Jen
Its either Bernie now, or Trump later.
Having helped organize NH’s largest county for Sanders, I saw Sanders set a record with more votes than any other candidate in the history of the NH primary, beating the last record by 25%! He beat Hillary here by 22%, got nearly that margin over Trump’s raw total, and got more than three times as many new voters as Hillary and over twice those of Trump. Hillary left such a bad aftertaste here with her heavy-handed tactics and insider arm-twisting, most Bernie voters are refusing to come out if she’s the nominee, ensuring not only her loss to Trump in the general, but killing any chance of sweeping Democrats into congress. Moreover, polls show consistently that Bernie beats Trump by decisive margins in the general, not Hillary. The choice is clear, Its either Bernie now, or Trump later.
Where are the archives of Maine Campus articles. Are you only keeping one year now?
Hi, MacKenzie:
Our archives are temporarily unavailable as a result of our recent website upgrade. However, they should become available within the week. If you check back next week, they will likely be there.
Best,
Alan Bennett, Culture Editor ’16
Once again, we have been mislead by our professional politicians.
First, we were told NAFTA will create jobs in America. Huffington Post reported: “Such outcomes include a staggering $181 billion U.S. trade deficit with NAFTA partners Mexico and Canada and the related loss of 1 million net U.S. jobs under NAFTA.”
Now the Wikileak email confirms it. Clinton said,
“My dream is a hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders.”
That’s TPP. Competing against 17 countries with slave labor, devalued currency, and no government regulations will cost what few blue collar jobs we have.
The Communications Workers of America reported this year:
The TPP would be forever. The TPP is not really about trade, but a mechanism to make the world “safe” for corporate investment and mobility. Once the TPP is signed, unlike domestic laws, it would have no expiration date and could only be altered by a consensus of all signatories — locking in failed, extreme policies. Also, the TPP is intended as a “docking agreement” so that other Pacific Rim countries could join over time if accepted by the signatory countries.
The emails, published by WikiLeaks after a hack of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s private account, also show Clinton campaign officials and Democratic leaders disparaging supporters of Sen. Bernard Sanders as “self-righteous” whiners, calling Hispanic party leaders such as Bill Richardson “needy Latinos,” labeling CNN anchor Jake Tapper “a d—k”
Let’s Vote for Change (TRUMP)before there is no freedom of speech. Do you really want to wake up and once again find professional politicians promising lies about free college, jobs protected, drug epidemics not a problem, and freedom of press only if you agree with them?
Good Evening,
I have been doing some writing about my experiences at UMO from 1966 to 1971.
As this time was a tumultuous one, at least for me, there are many events that I would like to be able to check for more accuracy rather than leave them to memory only.
I was wondering if the “Maine Campus” newspaper has archives of its publications that go back to that time; and, if so, where I might access them—hard copy in the “tombs” or electronically.
Does Fogler Library have any newspaper copies in its special collections?
Thank you for your kind consideration of my request to you.
Best,
— Keith
Do you have an old hard copy? It doesn’t matter the date. We are interested in seeing a physical copy and wondered if we might be able to get hold of one. I’d be willing to pay for it.
Surely by now, everyone – not living under a stone -knows about Governor LePage’s controversial broad brush depictions of a type – black/hispanic males who traffic in heroin and impregnate white Maine girls.
In reporting the ongoing story, the media has reported a number of thought provoking bits of information. If we did not know, we now know there are 5,500 non white Maine residents in a population of 1,333,000. The police reports that there were 170 non-white males were arrested for drug trafficking last year. The ACLU statistics claim that non white males are “9 times” more likely to be arrested for drug trafficking than whites males.
Looking further, it’s even possible that Maine’s single largest community of black males born in America Maine is the UMaine football team at 40 players – half of the football team. If you find that concept a stretch, ak the Sociology Department about the definition of “community”.
Up until now, the discussions in the media has largely been among white people. I think it would be great to see an in-dept article about the impact these issues have on members of the football team or the entire UMaine community.
Black Bear Lives Matter.
Can you get The Maine Campus sent to your house in the mail?
