Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant in Orono is hosting a special fundraiser for Cinco de Mayo beginning Sunday, April 30 and ending Thursday, May 4. Margarita’s refers to the special as its “Cinco de Mayo Fiesta,” encouraging goodwill in the community.

According to the flier for the event, the “Mexican Restaurant will host its biggest Noche Mexicana fundraiser to date in the name of Goodwill.” During the five days leading up to Cinco de Mayo, if customers mention “Cinco days of Goodwill” to their servers, 20 percent of the bill will be donated to the local Goodwill chapter in Bangor. All donations will support job training and placement in New England, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

This will be the restaurant’s 33rd Cinco de Mayo fiesta. The restaurant’s website features an interactive countdown to Cinco de Mayo on its homepage.

The Cinco countdown begins with $5 burritos on Monday, May 1. On Tuesday, May 2, the special is $5 all-you-can-eat tacos americanos (chicken and beef). On Wednesday, May 3, all fajitas purchased with any full-priced fajita are $5. On Thursday, May 4, all appetizers are $5.

Additionally, regular house margaritas are offered May 1 – May 4 for $5 before 4 p.m. and all-you-can-eat nachos are $5 before 4 p.m.

All specials are offered at all locations, dine-in only.

“Margaritas has celebrated Cinco de Mayo for 33 years, but this is our first year partnering with Goodwill and hosting a 5-day fundraiser with them, as well as the first year we are having a ‘Countdown to Cinco’ promotion,” A spokesperson from Marlo Marketing for Margarita’s, said.

In 1984, John Pelletier of Concord, N.H. founded Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant. Today, there are 27 locations through New England, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. According to the website, Margarita’s focuses on four core objectives. These include a focus on quality food, serving the best margaritas, providing value and offering an entertaining, authentic Mexican atmosphere.

The Margarita’s website states,“Distinctly delicious food is made fresh throughout the day and we hand shake every margarita using real lime and lemon citrus blends. With a commitment to provide an authentic ambience, our decor is crafted by Mexican artisans and brought up on a truck straight from Mexico. It’s like being in Mexico, without getting on a plane.”

The website also offers information for franchising and how to open a Margarita’s Restaurant. “… a Mexican experience that thrives in diverse markets…” the webpage states.

“Every Margarita’s in MA, NH, ME, CT and NJ will be participating,” the spokesperson added.