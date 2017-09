April 22

In the arms of the angels

11:34 p.m. – University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officers observed an intoxicated male being carried through the Hilltop parking lot. First-year student Winslow Beguelin, unable to walk on his own, was approached by officers. Officers called UVAC, who came and checked him out. He was found to be in possession of a fake ID, which was confiscated. He was summoned for possession of liquor by a minor, consumption by a minor and possession of a fake ID.