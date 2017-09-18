After an impressive two touchdown performance in last week’s game, I had the pleasure of interviewing Maine Black Bears wide receiver Earnest Edwards. Earnest is a finance student from Rochester, N.Y. He is a second-year student and in 2016 was the only player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to record a rushing, receiving, passing and kick return touchdown.

Matt Hammond: At which moment in your athletic career did you realize you could compete at the collegiate level?

Earnest Edwards: I realized I can compete at the collegiate level during my senior year of high school when coaches started recruiting and visiting me. And once I committed to Maine, all the coaches had enough trust in me to play me as a true freshman. I’m just blessed that they believed in me.

MH: Who in your life has inspired you the most?

EE: My mother Demetrica Glasgow inspired me the most. She always believed in me and helped me find my way through the years. I look up to her and she’s the reason I’m here now. With her going back to school this past year and recently graduating, that’s my motivation.

MH: Who is your favorite athlete?

EE: Odell Beckham Jr. or Antonio Brown.

MH: What does it take to be an athlete?

EE: It takes commitment and hard work. Staying loyal to something you said you were going to do is key. They goes with on and off the field. Putting in 100 percent effort in everything you do is also important. Lastly, education is very important, so to be an athlete, you must take care of your grades first.

MH: What comes to mind when you’re tasked with a kick return?

EE: When I’m tasked with a kick return, I think touchdown every time. I trust my teammates with blocking and I know everyone on the other team won’t be blocked so it’s up to me to make a couple people miss and get in the end zone.

MH: If you could have played another sport at this level, what would it be and why?

EE: It would definitely be basketball. I started playing basketball when I was about 5 years old and haven’t stopped playing since. I’m from New York so basketball is in my blood [laughs].

MH: What is the strangest thing you’ve seen since coming to Orono?

EE: The strangest thing I ever seen was the naked mile run or something like that where they paint their whole bodies with paint and run miles on earth day.

MH: I think it’s cool that baseball players get walk up songs, but football doesn’t exactly get that kind of musical personalization. If you could have a walk up song, what would it be?

EE: My walk up song would be “Started from the Bottom” by Drake because it reminds me of how I worked hard to get where I am now and that nothing was promised.

MH: If you could ensure that a specific musician could never record another song, who would it be?

EE: It would have to be Tyler, the Creator.

MH: What is your favorite animal and why?

EE: My favorite animal is a lion because I feel like it symbolizes courage and strength. Also because they just look cool.

MH: What’s your favorite movie?

EE: “Get Out” has to be my favorite movie right now; that movie blew my mind. I had to watch it a couple times.

MH: What goes through your head when you take the field?

EE: Everytime I step onto the field I just thank God for the opportunity and ability to play.

MH: What has been your favorite class at the university?

EE: My favorite class probably has been MAT 115 [Applied Mathematics for Business and Economics] because I love math.

MH: What is your favorite meal?

EE: Steak, baked potato, shrimp and corn.

MH: Where is your favorite place to eat in the area?

EE: Even though OHOP is bad for me, it’s probably one of my favorite places to eat.

MH: What is your favorite album?

EE: My favorite album right now is “Rich Forever 3” by Rich the Kid, Famous Dex and Jay Critch.

MH: What app on your phone can you not live without?

EE: I cannot live without Twitter. It’s my favorite social media by far.

MH: What is your favorite quote?

EE: One of my favorite quotes is ‘Don’t aim for success if you want it, just do what you love and believe in, and it will come naturally’ by David Frost.