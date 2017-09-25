Another strong performance from the offense was more than enough for the University of Maine field hockey team on Friday afternoon, as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Northeastern (5-4). The Black Bears (6-3) entered the home game having won four of their last five, and showed no signs of letting up against their rivals from Boston, who they’ve now defeated five straight times.

For the second straight game UMaine outshot their opponent by a significant margin, racking up 18 total while holding the Huskies to five. The Huskies were being shut out late into the second half until fourth-year Jamie Bartucca ended the bid, notching her ninth goal of the season.

For UMaine, third-year Emily Hindle got the scoring started, picking up her third goal of the season off a penalty corner. Eight minutes later, it was third-year Lydia Gavner notching her first of the season, finishing off a breakaway with a goal, giving the Black Bears a comfortable 2-0 lead halfway through the first half.

Late in the second half third-year Casey Crowley found the back of the net for her second goal of the season. Two minutes later, second-year Brianna Ricker tallied her fifth of the year.

In their first eight games, the offense has outperformed their opponents. So far on the year the team has outshot their opponent 176-54, which averages out to a 22 to six difference each game.

UMaine has quietly played strong on the defensive side as well. The defense has allowed one goal or less in six of their eight games so far, and fourth-year goaltender Emma Cochran has consistently been a part of the success.

In the Northeastern matchup, Cochran made one save on the day.

Next up, the Huskies will take on Vermont at home on Sunday Sep. 24, with a 2 p.m. start. UMaine travels to Memorial Field at the University of New Hampshire, for a neutral site matchup against No.12 Stanford. The Cardinal are the first ranked opponent UMaine will face this year.

Field Hockey falls vs Stanford

The Black Bears couldn’t overcome a quick start by the No. 12 Stanford Cardinal (7-2) falling 4-1 in the game.

The matinee matchup at Memorial Field at the University of New Hampshire experienced action early, when redshirt fourth-year Kristina Bassi scored for the Cardinal just two minutes into the game. From there on out, Stanford added three more goals and were backed with good defense en route to their seventh straight win.

For UMaine, the shutdown defense of Stanford proved to be too much. The team managed to outshoot Stanford 9-8 on the afternoon, but the nine attempts were less than half of their season average of 20. The Black Bears also only managed to get two of them on goal.

The lone goal scorer was third-year back Samantha Wagg, who netted her ninth of the season on a penalty corner, assisted by third-years midfielder Libby Riedl and Hindle. Wagg’s goal cut the Cardinal lead to 2-1 at the time, where it would stand until the half.

With the win, Stanford now holds a 3-2 edge in the series.

Next up the Cardinal take on Ohio State, slated for a 12 p.m. start on Saturday, Sep. 30. The Black Bears will travel to UMass Lowell to kick off America East play. The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start on Sunday Oct. 1.