It’s that time of year again: textbooks, class schedules, dorm rooms and lots of friends! This year, the Maine Campus added a fifth item to the list: a refreshed look and feel of the Maine Campus. With the launch of their new website, the Maine Campus is starting a new chapter in their more than 140 year history.

“We are always looking for ways to adapt to various media methods” Sam Chamberlain, web developer and marketing director for the paper, said. “One of our biggest adaptations has been the refreshing of our website, it brings in a whole new look and feel, that we hope is easy to navigate, and fun to use.”

The Maine Campus was founded in 1875, and this makeover is the newest chapter in the paper’s history. This new look includes an overhauled website, added social media outlets and continuous work towards adding new and exciting content to their website and social media accounts.

A new way to engage

With the complete overhaul of their website, the Maine Campus has expanded it’s methods of engagement for readers. The Maine Campus has recently joined Snapchat and Instagram (both under the handle @themainecampus) in hopes of engaging with you in a fun and new age way.

“We hope with the addition of Snapchat and Instagram, we can be able to push stories to the campus much quicker. With the story feature of Snapchat and Instagram, we are hoping to be able to share fun, excitin, and engaging content as it is happening on campus!” Chamberlain said.

The first few weeks of classes seems like it might be a good time to check out all of the cool things on the Maine Campus’ new website and social media platforms.