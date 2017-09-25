The University of Maine women’s ice hockey team destroyed the Hockey Training Institute in a shutout exhibition game in Rockport this Friday. The Black Bears scored nine unanswered goals in the contest that sets the stage for the upcoming season. The tone was set early after the Black Bears managed to capitalize on four goals by four different players in just the first period.

The first period was a massacre as UMaine was able to score almost every three minutes of the period, putting the score at 4-0 in the first 20 minutes. First-year forward Michelle Weis sparked the offensive spectacle three minutes into the first period with a goal. The goal was assisted by first-year defenseman Anna Zikova and second-year forward Sierra Semmel. However it was not enough for Weis, as she went on to record assists for the second and third goals of the match, and then scored the last goal of the game in the final period.

Second-year forward Vendula Pribylova was next for the scoring squad. She scored two goals in the game, one in the first period and another in the third. Like Weis, Pribylova also had two assists and two goals. Maine second-year forward Tereza Vanisova scored a first period goal and recorded two assists in the contest. Fourth-year defenseman Kristin Gilmour scored the last goal of the impressive first period from an assist by Vanisova.

The fifth goal of the game was unassisted and scored by third-year defenseman Alyson Matteau four minutes into the second period. Matteau then had a hand in the following goal, as she assisted second-year defenseman Brittany Colton with the score. The usual suspects, Vanisova and Vendula were back on the forefront again as Vanisova assisted Vendula on her second goal of the match. Fourth-year forward Catherine Tufts and fourth-year defenseman Kristin Gilmour assisted fourth-year forward Brooke Stacey on a third period goal before Weis would record the last score of the match.

The Black Bear defense was noteworthy, as they managed to shut out the Hockey Training Institute. Also, seeing three defenders record goals for the Black Bears was evidence of the team’s domination. Second-year goaltender Jillian Flynn recorded 14 saves in the second and third periods. Second-year goaltender Carly Jackson recorded three saves in the first period.

The Black Bears dominated the Hockey Training Institute on all fronts, especially in faceoffs. Second-year forwards Lydia Murray and Pribylova combined for a 18-6 win loss record on faceoffs. UMaine first-year forward Daria Tereshkina held her own as she went 8-3 in faceoff circle. Maine fourth-year forward Brooke Stacey went 7-2 in her face-off contests. The Black Bears as a team won 35 of the 47 faceoffs in the contest.

The Black Bears return to action this upcoming Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. as they debut their season with a two game homestand against the visiting Quinnipiac Bobcats.