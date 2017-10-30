“Guys We F—-d,” as one could assume by the title, is not for everyone. It delves into some uncomfortable topics throughout its course. Hosted by Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson, two comedians based in New York City, the podcast was started as a way to openly talk about sex and slut shaming. Throughout the show, Fisher and Hutchinson interview people with whom they’ve slept, as well as fellow comedians and well-known people in the sex industry.

With the goal of informing and making sex a topic that everyone can talk about, Fisher and Hutchinson use comedy and their experiences as a method of exploring these themes.

The first episode and every episode following starts with the intro, “You are now checked in to Stand Up New York Labs, Oh yeah. Welcome to Guys We F—-d, Guys We F—-d, I’m Krystyna and I’m Corinne and we’re sorry about last night, coming to you from Stand Up New York Labs, Guys We F—-d, the anti slut shaming podcast… they never stop…”

This podcast discusses topics that are rarely talked about in a safe environment, where no one is judged for their current or past sexual encounters. Since both hosts are comedians, the mood is upbeat, with jokes thrown in all over the podcast. While this helps make the podcast more approachable, it does sometimes downplay their ultimate message.

The podcast first aired on Dec. 6, 2013 and has been produced weekly ever since. Although the podcast wasn’t an instant success, the audience has grown consistently. It now has 623,000 followers on SoundCloud, when in 2014 they had less than a third of that number. I would recommend to new listeners to start with the older episodes and make your way to the newer ones.

Both Hutchinson and Fisher are very outspoken and have no issues telling listeners how they feel about the topics that come up. This adds to the podcast, giving it a more raw and natural feel, but at times you just want them to shut up and move on.

Despite being in their mid-20s, Fisher and Hutchinson still have a much younger mindset at times. Living in New York City, they are always telling listeners about their nights out in town, and for anyone in the audience who doesn’t particularly like that lifestyle, this could also be a turnoff.

I had recommended this podcast to one of my friends and after listening to the first episode, he was not impressed. He found the hosts to be annoying and over-opinionated. After some convincing, he agreed to keep listening and found that he actually enjoyed the podcast.

That is just the charm of this podcast — even though the hosts may not be your favorite people, the information and the topics they are discussing are things that need to be discussed but never are. Since the hosts have experienced many of these things throughout their own sex lives, they are the perfect people to host it.

One of the greatest things is that when they are not as informed about certain issues, they invite special guests to talk about them. Some of these included a woman who had an abortion, some of their gay friends, people who have worked as escorts and a woman who had a baby at the age of 18. All these people bring their experiences and knowledge to share with listeners.

Their more traditional guests are the guys they f—-d, who range from ex-boyfriends to current boyfriends (in Hutchinson’s cases) to random hookups and flings. With each guest they discuss how everything went down and then dissect it a little more, asking questions that you wouldn’t usually ask someone with whom you had sex. With the underlying message being that men and women should both be able to talk about and take part in the sexual acts that they wish, this podcast is a step in the right direction.

If you are looking for something a little risque that will undoubtedly have you laughing at every episode, then “Guys We F—-d” may be the podcast for you. Give it more than just the first episode before passing judgements and you may be surprised at what you find. “Guys We F—-d” is available on SoundCloud or wherever you find your podcasts.