On Friday, Oct. 6 the University of Maine Black Bears (3-1-0) traveled to Troy, N.Y. to face the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Engineers (0-4-0) in a game that left the Black Bears ahead with a final score of 2-1.

In a similar fashion to their previous two games, Maine scored the first goal of the game, just three minutes into play. Fourth-year forward Brooke Stacy was credited with the shot although it was actually the Engineers who tapped it in for the Black Bears. Second-year forward Jessica Jacques and defender Brittany Kucera had the assist on the goal.

The rest of the first period as well as the second period did not see any scoring, but the third period started off with a goal from RPI less than 30 seconds after the whistle. First-year defender Madeleine Burnett netted her first collegiate goal off a pass from second-year forwards Megan Hayes and Blake Orosz, tying up the game 1-1.

Maine did not let the game end in a tie as they scored again with just six minutes remaining in the game. Third-year forward Cailey Hutchison scored this goal off the rebound from her first shot, scoring her first goal of the season. Second-year forward Tereza Vanisova and second-year defender Brittany Colton got the assist on the goal. This was Hutchison’s first collegiate goal.

This was all the scoring the game would see, putting Maine on top. Third-year goaltender Lovisa Selander took the loss on the night recording 34 saves on the net. Second-year Carly Jackson took the win for her second win of the season, making 21 saves.

Both teams will return to the ice Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for the second and final game of the series.

The Black Bears sweep the weekend, beat RPI in game 2

The Black Bears and Engineers returned to the ice for the second game of the series Saturday afternoon, with the Black Bears coming up on top with a final score of 3-2.

Second-year forward Jessica Jacques scored the first goal for the Black Bears by shooting it into the corner of the net on the back door. Hutchison and second-year defender Ebba Strandberg took the assist. This was Jacques first goal of the season.

RPI didn’t waste any time tying up the score, scoring just two minutes later with a power play goal. First-year defender Madeleine Burnett and fourth-year defender Amanda Kimmerle passed the puck to fourth-year forward Marisa Raspa to score the goal, putting it in over Jackson’s shoulder.

Maine kept the scoring going in the first period, scoring a power play goal of their own 14 minutes into the period. Vanisova took the puck down the ice, passing it to Kucera, who got it to Strandberg. Strandberg tucked it in behind Selander, giving Maine the lead.

Maine kept the lead until the third period, when RPI scored once again, knotting the score at 2. Second-year forward Sabrina Repaci found the back of the net this time with an assist from Kimmerle and fourth-year forward Shayna Tomlinson. Repaci scored five goals and four assists last year with this goal being her first of this season.

With just six and a half minutes remaining, Maine took the lead off a score from second-year forward Lydia Murray. Murray scored on a loose puck with Vanisova and Hutchinson taking the assist.

Jackson took the win, recording 20 saves on the night while Selander took the loss, despite recording 28 saves.

The Black Bears will return to the ice at the Alfond for their homecoming series against Robert Morris University on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. RPI will travel to Rochester, N.Y. to play the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) on Friday, Oct. 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 pm.