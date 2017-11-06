Demi Lovato’s sixth studio album titled “Tell Me You Love Me” is simply, “wow.” It is bold, sexy and powerful. While it was released on Sept. 29, 2017, the lead single, “Sorry Not Sorry” has been out since July 11, 2017, and peaked at No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The sound of this album more soulful and mature than her previous ones. Although the album is explicit, Demi manages not to overdo that factor. While she is a pop artist, Demi adapted an R&B style, mixed with hip hop and electronic sounds. The combination of that and the fact that it was well-made and well-sung makes this album very much worth listening to.

Since discovering this album in early October, I have found myself constantly gravitating toward it. The tracks got me grooving through the sad days, kept me awake on the tired days and ready for those early days. Something about this album instantly puts you in a “go-getter’’ mood.

The title track features a gospel choir and is rich with quality sound and instrumentals. “Instruction” is an ultimate dance track, with fast-paced beat and a rap segue by English female rapper Stefflon Don.

Both “Concentrate” and “Hitchhiker” are stripped-down, relaxed tracks that feature rhythmic finger-snapping and relatable lyrics. If you’ve ever been infatuated with someone and remember being distracted and unable to focus on anything, you are bound to find yourself in the lyrics of “Concentrate.”

“Only Forever” is a slow-tempo song about wanting the subject of your affection to make the first move. Demi sings, “I’ve been thinking about the future / And I’ve been thinking about the now / I know we’re gonna be together / I just don’t know how / You know when we get close / Can’t deny the tension between us both / And I don’t wanna pressure you, but I think you need to make a move.” Demi’s smooth yet powerful voice is leading the song over minimal instrumentals.

“No Promises” was written by Demi in collaboration with an electronic music DJ trio Cheat Codes. The song which can be heard in the deluxe version of “Tell Me You Love Me” features incredible guitar and piano accompaniment with a gradual sound progression. This track is perfect to listen to on these grey, chilly autumn days, as you walk home from class.

In short, I love this album. With that being said, there are some tracks that I tend to skip through, like “Daddy Issues,” “Games” and “Lonely.” Something about the beat in these tracks seem off and unpleasant for my ears, especially “Games,” which is overly artificial and auto-tuned. I found that rather unnecessary, since Demi arguably has one of the best voices in the entertainment industry. Her impeccable vocals can send chills up your spine.

If you want to learn more about Demi’s journey through her career and the issues she has had to overcome under the spotlight, check out her recently released YouTube documentary “Simply Complicated.” This well-shot documentary features songs from “Tell Me You Love Me” and gives an intimate insight into the 25-year-old artist’s life.