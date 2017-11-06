Oct. 26

9:10 p.m.

Resident Assistants reported underage drinking in Somerset Hall. The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) was called and found large quantities of beer and various liquors in the room. Twelve referrals were issued as well as two summons for possession of alcohol by a minor. The summons were issued to two 18-year-old students.

11:39 p.m.

A UMPD officer was on foot patrol in the Hilltop lot. She heard coughing coming from a truck and upon inspection she detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from car. Paraphernalia and marijuana were seized and one referral and one summons were given for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. The summons was given to an 18-year-old student.

Oct. 28

1:51 a.m.

A UMPD officer was walking outside of Gannett Hall and saw smoke coming out of a window. She went up to investigate and as a result, marijuana and paraphernalia were seized. One referral and one summons were given to the students in the room. The summons was given to a 20-year-old student for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Oct. 30

UMPD fielded many calls during the power outage. The outage activated the emergency operations procedure on campus and in Orono and 1,500 people were relocated.