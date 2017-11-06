At this point in the 21st century most of us college students have (or have access to) a Netflix account. For a while Netflix was the best and cheapest option for accessing a plethora of television and movie options, but recently Netflix has begun to tap into the market of original content. The brainchild of such is Netflix’s slam-dunk hit “Stranger Things,” produced, written and directed by the Duffer Brothers. The supernatural story centers around a group of middle-school kids living in a fictional Indiana town during the 1980s, when they are presented with a sci-fi mystery of otherworldly proportions.

The first season was released in July 2016 to massively positive reception. Netflix releases each season in full, encouraging viewers to watch at their leisure, which often results in binge watching. Season one was recognized at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards. Thanks to this success, production of the second season was fast-tracked in time for Halloween season of 2017. After Season two was released on Oct. 27, 2017, the Duffer Brothers revealed plans for a third and fourth season, ensuring the longevity of the series.

The second season dispelled any rumors of a sophomore slump, and proved that the series has what it takes to really make waves for Netflix. Picking up a year after the last season ended, the characters are again faced with monsters and terrors from another dimension. The show steps up the game from last season; with a shadow monster seeping out of a tear in time and space that dwarfs last season’s dilemmas. Fans will be happy to know that Eleven and her party is back and better than ever, with new characters and predicaments to spice things up.

Each of the nine episodes entrenches the viewer deeper into the mystery and allure of the “Stranger Things” universe. Every episode leaves off on a cliffhanger, but never fear, you only have to wait 15 seconds until the following episode is queued up. Romance, intrigue, sci-fi, teamwork, ’80s nostalgia; this show has it all. The final two episodes really suck you in; the story intensifies and the characters all converge together to fight off the evil plaguing their town. You’ll want to cheer each and every one of them on, and the final episode fulfills all the hopes and dreams you’ve had for the characters since episode one. The dialogue is fluid and believable, and the cast delivers genuine and superb performances that paint their characters as flawed, and yet worthy of our support and admiration. Courage in the face of true terror is proven by every character, investing you in their success.

The show is spectacular, even the title sequence grabs your attention from start to finish. The cinematography is stunning yet subtle, and the acting chops displayed from the young cast really cement the show as a classic in the making. At the heart of the show is the story, and the quality of production elevates it to its highest form. Although Halloween has come and gone, do yourself a favor and jump on the “Stranger Things” bandwagon. Although it’s a tense sci-fi show, it’s not as scary as it is sincere, and just a taste will get you hooked. Plus you’ll finally understand all those references you’ve been hearing about Eleven and Eggos.