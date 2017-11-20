The University of Maine men and women’s swimming and diving teams competed in the Harold Anderson Invitational Meet at the University of Rhode Island on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18. The meet consisted of Assumption College, Bryant University, Holy Cross University and Providence College. Last year, the men’s team finished second with 750 points and the women’s team finished fifth with 371.5 points.

After day one, in the women’s 400-yard medley relay, the University of Rhode Island finished first when fourth-year Hannah Homans, third-year Nicole Petta, second-year Caitlin Guccione and second-year MacKenna Dunn finished with a time of 3:49.64. Bryant University finished second with second-year Alaina Scifo, second-year Kayleigh Canavan, first-year Elin Svard and third-year Jillian Rice, with a time of 3:57.75.

The Black Bear women finished fifth with members third-year Megan McGillivray, second-year Sabrina Nuttall, fourth-year Victoria Kingston and fourth-year Juliana McDonald, with a time of 4:01.34.

In the men’s 400-yard medley relay, Bryant University finished first with a time of 3:25.02, followed by Providence College with a time of 3:28.33. The Black Bears finished fourth with members fourth-year Connor Mayhew, first-year Jack McNamara, second-year Calvin Cleworth and fourth-year Kevin Clyne, who finished with a time of 3:35.81.

The next event was the women’s 500-yard freestyle. Fourth-year Katherine Fallon finished first with a time of 5:03.09, followed by Assumption College’s second-year Colleen Kurtz with a time of 5:05.38. Third-year Shayla-Rose Kleisinger finished 14th with a time of 5:15.72, followed by first-year Emily Lund, who finished 19th. Third-year Gaby Murphy finished 22nd with a time of 5:23.90. Third-year Beatrix Lavigueur finished 25th with a time of 5:27.69.

The next event was the men’s 500-yard freestyle where Holy Cross University’s third-year Steven Tierney finished first with a time of 4:44.27. First-year Hayden Kasavicha for Maine finished 11th with a time of 4:59.46. Second-year Alexander Watson finished 14th with a time of 5:08.73. Third-year Jake Gutkes finished 17th with a time of 5:11.23, followed by first-year Andrew Plese who finished 18th.

In the women’s 200-yard IM, first-year Isabella Miko-Rydzaj placed first with a time of 2:09.48. Maine’s second-year Ines Khiyara finished 13th with a time of 2:14.40, which was followed by first-year Caroline Strolic, who finished with a time of 2:14.59.

In the men’s 200-yard IM, Bryant University’s fourth-year Benjamin Schulte finished first with a time of 1:54.44. First-year Kazu Temple finished eighth for Maine with a time of 2:00.89. Third-year Coulter Morrill finished 11th for Maine with a time of 2:02.99.

In the women’s 50-yard Freestyle, Holy Cross’s fourth-year Catherine Conners finished first with a time of 24.49. Maine’s fourth-year Emily Borger finished 11th with a time of 24.78, followed by second-year Emily Blair and McDonald.

In the men’s 50-yard freestyle, Providence College finished first with a time of 21.54. Maine’s Clyne finished 8th with a time of 22.25, followed by first-year Andy Sprague, who finished 13th for the Black Bears.

In the women’s 200-yard freestyle relay, the Black Bear’s finished first with a time of 1:38.03. The team consisted of Borger, Blair, McDonald and second-year Rita Chen. For the men, Providence College finished first with a time of 1:26.69. Maine placed sixth with a time of 1:30.48.

For the women’s 1-meter diving, Providence College’s Kendall Jerzyk finished first with a final score of 249.10. Maine’s Emily Neville finished 13th with a final score of 121.95. In men’s 3-meter diving, Bryant University’s Trevor Hazlewood finished first with a final score of 246.50. Maine’s first-year Ben Sturgis finished sixth with a score of 178.65.

After combining the two days of competition, Bryant led the men with a score of 888, followed by Providence College with 832. Maine finished third with a score of 687. For the women, Rhode Island finished first with a score of 788, followed by Bryant, with a score of 601. Maine finished sixth with a score of 415.

The Black Bears return to the pool Dec. 1 and 2 when they travel to Brunswick, Maine for the Maine State Meet. Rhode Island returns to the pool Thursday, Nov. 30 when they travel to Atlanta for the AT&T USA Winter Nationals.