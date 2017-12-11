With finals approaching faster than most students would like to acknowledge, it’s important to remember to eat regular meals and take care of your body. Occasionally this means splurging a little bit on takeout so you can treat yourself to some good food while cramming as much knowledge into your weary brain as possible. Luckily there are some great local joints that offer weekly specials that are ripe for the picking.

Thai Kitchen in Orono has been a fan favorite of UMaine students for a while, supplying tasty Asian cuisine at a cheap price with speedy free delivery (in the Orono area only only). The best way to take advantage of their specials is to order a lunch special between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. any day of the school week (Monday through Friday). You get a choice between seven lunch combos, all offering a combination of an entrée with dumplings, fresh spring rolls or egg rolls. One of the more popular options is the No. 3 with chicken fried rice, one fresh roll and two dumplings. If you’re looking to spice it up and try something new, No. 4’s entrée is the tantalizing chicken pha neang curry and No.5 offers the chicken prik pow. Both have a slight kick to them without overpowering spices and also come with a combination of dumplings and rolls. All meals price in at the low cost of $7.95. If you combine it with a drink special of Thai Iced Tea (half sweet black tea and half cream, this sweet drink is a drinkable dessert with an intriguing light orange color) for $2 more you can get a full meal for under $10, with free delivery. If that’s not enough to convince you, I don’t know what is.

But for those who want more classic college food, OHOP is your one-stop-shop for pizza and calzones. Their infamous two-for-one pizza deal happens all day on Mondays, but they also offer daily lunch specials like the No. 6, which is your choice of wrap with fries and a soda. Or try a No.1 which includes a small steak and cheese, fries and a soda. Finally they offer a sweet combo deal of a cheeseburger, fries and soda, just ask for the No.5. All of these offers cash in at $8.95, with a $2.50 delivery and no minimum.

And finally, everyone’s favorite sandwich shop Harvest Moon has just recently began utilizing EatStreet, an online food delivery service. This is good news for anyone looking for a quick sandwich to be delivered straight to their door. Their signature sandwiches are named after classic celebrities, and usually average around $8.50. Be sure to check out their holiday special sandwich, aptly called “Silver Bells,” filled with fettuccine alfredo, spinach, bacon, tomato and mozzarella on herb-oiled focaccia. If that’s not enough to raise your appetite, they still offer their classics like the Bobby Zimmerman (Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Spinach with Homemade Avocado Ranch) and Paul McCartney (Rare Roast Beef, Provolone, Tomato and Onion with Homemade Horseradish Sauce). They also offer an array of vegetarian options, the most enticing being the Jimi Hendrex, which includes a Garden Burger, Pepper Jack, Spinach, Tomato and Onion with Homemade Avocado Ranch.

Finals can be the most stressful time of the entire semester, so remember to continue nourishing your body and eating regular meals. And if you’re ever looking to order takeout to cover a meal, look no further than these great takeout deals.