Both Black Bear swim teams struggled this weekend at the Maine State Meet at Bowdoin College. The UMaine women placed third out of the four schools participating; in first place was Bates College, in second place Bowdoin College and in fourth place Colby College. The men saw less success as the Black Bears finished in fourth place. Bates took first place, Bowdoin placed second and Colby College secured the third place position.

In the 47th event, UMaine fourth-year and Florida native Chloe Adams won the women’s 1,000-yard freestyle. She also managed to place third in the women’s 200-yard freestyle. UMaine second-year Hawthorne Swan-Scott IV won in the 1,000-yard freestyle in the men’s category.

Maine’s second-year Sabrina Nuttall secured a first place finish in the women’s 100-yard breastroke. Nuttall’s teammate and second-year Emma Blair finished in fifth place in the race.

Black Bear first-year Jack McNamara won event 36, the men’s 200-yard breastroke. He edged out Bates’ Alex Bedard with just a quarter of a second margin.

Event 41 was another victory for the Black Bears. The women’s 400-yard freestyle relay was won by fourth-year Emily Borger, second-year Rita Chen, fourth-year Juliana McDonald and Blair.

UMaine second-year and Bangor native Kyle Adams won the one meter diving competition.

The 27th event, the women’s 100-yard backstroke, saw Bates College swimmers in the first four positions. Following the block of Bates students, McDonald clinched fifth place. Her teammates, first-year Caroline Strolic and Borger, secured sixth and seventh place in the race.

Blair came in fifth place in event 5, the women’s 50-meter butterfly. Fourth-year Victoria Kingston finished in seventh place.

UMaine first-year Hayden Kasavicha placed third in the men’s 50-yard backstroke. He followed first place fourth-year Riley Ewing of Bates College and second-year Xander Geiersbach of Colby College.

First-year Lynsie Russell came in third place in the women’s 400-yard individual medley. She followed Bowdoin students third-year Sterling Dixon and first-year Claire Wolff. After finishing second in the 400-yard IM, Bowdoin’s Wolff won the women’s 200-yard breastroke. UMaine third-year Emma Blackdeer was the runner-up in the race.

UMaine swimming and diving return to action Saturday, Jan. 20 at Bowdoin College.