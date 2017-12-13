Both the University of Maine men and women’s track teams traveled to New Hampshire for a Friday afternoon meet. The two teams both finished in third place.

Maine had three top place finishers. Third-year Lauren Magnuson placed first in the 200-meter dash for the Black Bears. Third-year Ariel Clachar had the best long jump of any competitor, ending with nine points. In the weight throwing it was fourth-year Rachel Bergeron taking first overall, tallying nine points in the contest.

Dartmouth won the meet, finishing with 172 points. The University of New Hampshire placed second with 133.5 points, Maine was third with 129 points, and Vermont rounded it out with 92.5.

On the men’s side, first-year John Hassett crossed the line first in the one mile run, with a time of 4:20.76. In the high jump, second-year Troy Davis displayed his skills, notching nine points and a first place finish.

The long jump proved to be Maine’s best event. The first three competitors were all Black Bears, with Davis once again taking honors, ending with another nine points. First-year Elijah White took second with seven points and third-year Dylan Smith ended in third.

In the triple jump, White found himself up a spot, finishing with nine points.

Fourth-year Garrett Johnson stood out in the heptathlon. Overall, in the multi-person event, the squad ended with a total mark of 839 points, beating out Dartmouth by more than 50 points.

On the day, it was the visiting UNH Wildcats taking home first in familiar territory. They finished with 157 points, narrowly edging Dartmouth who had 151. Maine finished with 129 and Vermont found themselves at the bottom with 115.

Both the men and women’s teams will now take a month-long break before returning to action on Jan. 13, as they both will return to Dartmouth. The first meet of the new year is set for an 11 a.m. start.