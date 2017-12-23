University of Maine Police Department (UMPD)

Dec. 7

9:17 p.m.

Officers were called after a student on the fourth floor of Oxford Hall woke up to a small hole in the window. Officers suspect that the hole was from a BB gun shot from the same level, possibly from Somerset Hall. Officers checked both buildings and no suspects were found. According to the student life policy, BB guns are not permitted on campus.

Dec. 8

9:36 p.m.

Officers were on a routine patrol and saw flashing lights behind the rec center. They went to check out the situation and found four people smoking and drinking. One was referred for violating the guest policy of no overnight guests during finals. Two people were issued summonses, one female non-student for possession of marijuana and one male student for possession of liquor by a minor.

10:23 p.m.

Officers on patrol heard loud noises coming from a room, despite the quiet hours for finals. Alcohol was found in the room and the students had been drinking. The alcohol was disposed of and all five students were referred to conduct for possession of alcohol by a minor.

Dec. 9

12:01 a.m.

An 18-year-old male was issued a summons for illegal possession of liquor, possession of drug paraphernalia and a usable amount of marijuana after Resident Assistants (RAs) reported an intoxicated male on the third floor of Androscoggin Hall. Officers reported finding him in bed with slurred speech. He admitted to drinking vodka and a small jar with marijuana was found. University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) was called but the student was medically cleared.

4:29 a.m.

RAs called UMPD to Penobscot Hall for a male who felt sick. Officers arrived and found that he had been drinking and then felt ill but UVAC was not called. He was referred to conduct for possession of liquor by a minor.

11:37 p.m.

An RA reported an intoxicated male in the second floor bathroom of Knox Hall. UVAC was called and the student was transported to St. Joseph Hospital after he vomited on the floor. He admitted to drinking beer and Fireball off campus and was referred to conduct.

11:40 p.m.

An RA reported an odor of marijuana on the second floor of Gannett Hall. An 18-year-old female student was issued a summons and referred to conduct for illegal possession of alcohol and drug paraphernalia. Fireball, a glass pipe and a grinder were found in the room. There was also a 17-year-old non-student in the room whose parents were contacted.

Dec. 10

3:08 a.m.

A male student was found vomiting in the third floor bathroom of Knox. He told officers that he had consumed alcohol. UVAC did an evaluation but he was medically cleared and referred.

11:02 p.m.

An RA reported an odor of marijuana from the third floor of Gannett Hall. Officers responded and went to the door of the room in question. The occupants seemed impaired and gave up marijuana and a pipe as well as 40 and 60 oz cans of beer. Three students were involved, two summonsed and one referred to conduct. One 19-year-old student was issued a summons for illegal possession of liquor by a minor and the other 19-year-old student was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Dec. 11

9:56 p.m.

Custodial Services reported that a rug had been stolen from Buchanan Alumni House. The worker heard the door opening and closing a couple of times and went over and saw the rug that sat at the entranceway had been stolen. There are no suspects.

1:22 p.m.

An RA reported an odor of marijuana from the first floor of Gannett Hall. When the officers arrived, they knocked on the door and heard people in the room. Two males were referred to conduct for possession of a usable amount of marijuana.

Dec. 12

1:59 a.m.

An RA reported a male in the second floor bathroom of Androscoggin Hall in the shower for over two hours. The student had slurred speech and was referred for illegal possession of liquor.

Orono Police Department

Dec. 9

12:30 a.m.

Orono Police received a complaint of an erratic driver from someone who had followed the car from the interstate into downtown Orono and called in the plate. An officer caught up with the car and reported that it was swerving between the lanes. The officer stopped the car near Dryden Terrace. The officer reported that the man in the car, a 29-year-old from Brewer, Maine, cracked the window and the smell of intoxicating beverage came from inside the car. The man was uncooperative with officers and had slurred speech, sounding like he had peanut butter stuck in his teeth. He refused field sobriety and refused to get out of the car even after officers informed him he was under arrest. He was extricated from the car and arrested. He refused the intoxilyzer test at the station and was placed in an isolation cell. He was issued a summons for operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest. He had previously been arrested for operating under the influence.

1:15 a.m.

An officer on patrol on Park Street pulled over a 19-year-old student from Pennsylvania for having a tail light out on Rangeley Road. The officer reported that there was a smell of alcohol coming from the car and the student said he was just coming from dropping friends off at a party. He reportedly admitted to having four beers earlier and did a field sobriety test. He was arrested and underwent an intoxilyzer test. Based on his results on the intoxilyzer he was brought to Penobscot County Jail for operating under the influence and driving without a license since he was under 21 years old.