University of Maine Police Department (UMPD)

Dec. 1

10:12 p.m.

A resident assistant (RA) on rounds detected a marijuana odor on the third floor of Hancock Hall. Officers located the offending dorm room and confiscated the burnt end of a marijuana cigarette. A 19-year-old female student was issued a referral for the possession of marijuana.

10:38 p.m.

Officers on patrol observed a group of males walking from Hilltop lot, carrying a bag. They saw the officers, dropped the bag and walked away. The bag contained alcohol, paraphernalia and marijuana. Of the four students, one took ownership of the bag and was issued a summons for marijuana and the use of drug paraphernalia and alcohol. The three other students were referred.

10:44 p.m.

An officer doing rounds observed a female first-year student puking in the parking lot on Rangeley Road. University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) did an evaluation, but no transport was made. The student was referred for possession of alcohol.

11:05 p.m.

An RA complaint was issued for odor of marijuana on the second floor of Somerset Hall. Officers located the odor coming from a room where they found a glass bong and a smoke buddy in plain view. One summons was issued to a 19-year-old student for the possession of drug paraphernalia. Two other students were referred. The students were compliant with officers.

Dec. 2

12:57 a.m.

An officer on foot heard someone throwing up on the second floor of Knox Hall. The female first-year student was evaluated by UVAC but no transport was made. She was referred for possession of alcohol.

10 p.m.

An RA in Gannet Hall issued a complaint of underage drinking. Officers found a 12 oz Bud Light in the room and the female student was referred.

11:42 p.m.

An RA made a complaint of an odor of marijuana resulting in three students being referred for possession of alcohol by a minor and one being issued a referral for possession of marijuana paraphernalia. The students were cooperative and the 20 oz. Natty Light that was shared between the three was disposed.

Dec. 3

12:13 a.m.

An RA reported an intoxicated male. Officers found three students who had been drinking. One had passed out in the stairwell and the other two had admitted to drinking. The male passed out in the stairwell was evaluated by medical services, but no transport was made. An 18-year-old student from Massachusetts received a summons for possession of liquor by a minor.

12:29 a.m.

An intoxicated male student was found in Somerset Hall, having come back from a party where he drank a significant amount of Fireball. He was evaluated by UVAC, but no transport was made. He was referred to conduct.

1:02 a.m.

An RA reported underage drinking on the third floor of York Hall. Two males, one student and one non-student, gave up some Coors Light and were referred to conduct.

1:23 a.m.

A 17-year-old non-student was found unresponsive on the third floor of Gannett Hall. She was severely intoxicated and UVAC arrived and transported her to EMMC. Her parents were notified.

1:31 a.m.

A female was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital for intoxication. She had returned from an off-campus party to York Hall and Orono Fire transported her.

Dec. 4

3:19 p.m.

There was a report of someone having their tires slashed between Friday and Monday in the Aroostook lot resulting in $150 of damages. There are no suspects at this time.

9:24p.m.

An RA reported an odor of marijuana on the third floor of Knox Hall. Officers investigated and the students produced a wooden box with paraphernalia and marijuana as well as a bong. Three first-year students, two 19 and one 20, were issued summonses and referred for possession of marijuana and visible marijuana.

Dec. 5

1:41 a.m.

A UMPD officer on patrol stopped a car for having a license plate light out. Upon approaching the car, the officer smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the car. The officer found blunts, rolling papers and a marijuana pipe with marijuana residue. Since the driver was under 21, she was summonsed and referred for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Orono Police Department

Nov. 29

around 10 a.m.

A male who lives at Orchard Trails came into the station to report that the side window of his truck had been broken and the rearview mirror damaged. There was a pre-printed business card that said, “Hey f—nut, you suck at parking” left on his car, but there are no suspects at this time.

Nov. 30

2:15 a.m.

The officer saw males at the University Credit Union, where it appeared that there was some type of disagreement. One of the males left after this apparent altercation and headed toward downtown Orono. When the car saw there was a police officer following, it pulled into a driveway at random. The homeowner called the police and the officer approached the car. The driver said that he was trying to go to the Maine Maritime Academy and his GPS took him the wrong way. He smelled of liquor and the officer did a field sobriety test, when the male admitted to drinking two Bud Lights earlier in the night. The officer arrested him and did an intoxilyzer. Since he was under 21, he was deemed to be in violation of the conditions of his license and was issued a summons for operating without a license.

Dec. 1

Around 12 a.m.

An officer on patrol around midnight saw a car near All Town Market that didn’t stop all the way for the stop sign coming off of campus and turned into Orchard Trails. The officer stopped the car and it smelled of marijuana and alcohol, coming from the 19-year-old female driver. She admitted to having a glass of wine earlier and said the smell of marijuana was coming from her clothes from her friends smoking earlier. She was given a field sobriety test and was arrested for zero tolerance. She did an intoxilyzer test and was charged for operating without a license and given a summons. Upon a search of her car, there was marijuana found in the car and so, since she was under 21, she was also charged with a marijuana violation.