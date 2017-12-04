The University of Maine women’s basketball team (4-4) traveled to Toledo, Ohio to take on the University of Toledo Rockets (5-1) on Thursday, Nov. 30. The Black Bears lost a close game, 65-64. This was the second time in history that the Black Bears and Rockets have squared off, with Toledo leading the series after a championship win in the Miami Holiday Tournament back in December 2007.

In the first quarter, Maine got on the board first when redshirt third-year guard Tanesha Sutton made a layup after a steal. The Black Bears continued the scoring early, putting them up 8-1 with 8:04 remaining in the quarter. The Black Bears continued to press when they increased their lead; however, the Rockets also found some momentum, making the score 10-4.

After 10 minutes of play, the Black Bears led the Rockets 28-13. Second-year guard Julie Brosseau had 14 points in the first quarter for Maine. Maine led in field goal and three-point percentage. They also led in steals and rebounds, and forced seven turnovers.

In the second quarter, Brosseau continued to bring the heat when she made a jumper to increase her point streak to 16 points and to increase the score to 30-18. After 20 minutes of play, the Black Bears continued to lead the Rockets 35-26. Maine held the edge in field goal and three-point percentage. They also continued to lead in steals, 9-3 and in rebounds, 19-12.

Brosseau continued to lead the Black Bears with 16 points, followed by second-year Blanca Millan with 8. For Toledo, fourth-year Jay-Ann Bravo-Harriott led with 8 points.

Maine struggled to get anything to fall in the second half, as their total shooting percentage and three-point shooting percentage were both under 20 percent. This allowed Toledo to come storming back after a slow start.

In the third quarter, Maine still continued to press and lead the Rockets. Sutton started off the scoring with a dribble to the hoop. At the end of the quarter, Maine led Toledo 42-36. Toledo started to gain some ground but Maine continued to lead in field goal and three-point percentage. However, the teams were tied for free-throw percentage. The Black Bears continued to lead in steals, 11-6. Brosseau continued to lead in points with 17, followed by Millan with 10 and Sutton with 7.

In the fourth quarter, Maine increased their lead to 10 with 4:31 remaining in the game when Brosseau hit a left-handed buzzer-beater. However, Toledo cut the deficit to two with less than a minute on the clock. They then tied it up with seconds to go in the game, resulting in overtim

In overtime, the score remained back and forth. However, Toledo took a three-point lead to increase the score to 65-62. Then Millan knocked down two free-throws to bring Maine within one. However, it was not enough. Brosseau finished with a career-high 26 points.

The Black Bears played No. 8 Ohio State University on Sunday Dec. 3 The Rockets return to the court Monday, Dec. 4 when they travel to New York to take on St. Bonaventure University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Black Bears fall to Ohio State

The University of Maine women’s basketball team traveled to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State University Buckeyes (8-2) on Sunday, Dec. 3. The Black Bears had an unsuccessful trip, falling to the Buckeyes 83-70. This game marked only the second time these two teams have faced off, with Ohio State leading the series 1-0 after a victory in 1995.

In the first quarter, Maine got on the board first when second-year forward Fanny Wadling made a lay-up. The Buckeyes responded when redshirt fourth-year Stephanie Mavunga made a jump-shot to tie it up. Sutton then hit a three-pointer to put the Black Bears up, but the Buckeyes quickly responded.

After 10 minutes of play, the Black Bears trailed the Buckeyes 16-8. Brosseau and Sutton led the Black Bears in points, with three apiece. Ohio State led Maine in field goal and three-point percentage. They also led in total rebounds, 16-9.

In the second quarter, the Buckeyes continued to increase their lead. With 6:33 remaining in the quarter, the Buckeyes led 22-11 when redshirt fourth-year Linnae Harper made a lay-up. Harper then made another lay-up but Brosseau answered with her fourth three-pointer of the half. The game continued to go back and forth when fourth-year Kelsey Mitchell nailed a three-pointer.

After 20 minutes of play, Ohio State led 35-24. They continued to lead in field goal (38.3 percent to 32.1 percent) and total rebounds, 28-16. Maine would lead in three point percentage, 35.3 percent to 18.8 percent. Brosseau led in points with 14, followed by Ohio State’s Harper with 8.

In the third quarter, Mavunga started off the quarter with a rebound. The Buckeyes fed off that momentum when they continued to increase their lead. Fourth-year Alexa Hart hit a jump shot to make the score 54-36. Sutton then responded with a jump-shot.

At the end of the quarter, Ohio State led 63-45. They continued to lead in field-goal percentage but Maine led in three-point percentage with the help of Brosseau, who had six three-pointers and 24 points. Mavunga finished the quarter with 22 points for the Buckeyes.

In the fourth quarter, Brosseau opened the scoring with a jump-shot. Sutton then reached a season-high 16 points, with 10 rebounds to notch her third double-double of the year. Brosseau also hit her seventh three-pointer of the game but it wasn’t enough to erase Ohio State’s lead.

The Black Bears return to the court Tuesday, Dec. 5 when they host Maine Maritime Academy at the Cross Insurance Centre. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. The Buckeyes return to the court Wednesday, Dec. 6 when they travel to Gainesville, Fla. to take on the University of Florida Gators. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.