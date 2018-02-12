The University of Maine track team had their only home meet of the season, beating both the University of New Hampshire and Husson University.

The UMaine women’s track and field team tallied 130 points total, beating out the Wildcats’ 125 and the Eagles’ 43.

Third-year Taylor Lenentine placed first in the pole vault, with a height of 3.35 m. Fellow third-year Ariel Clachar took first in the long jump (5.44 m), while second-year Vasiliqi Turlla won the high jump (1.49 m). In the triple jump, second-year Anna Schumann joined the fun, earning first in the triple jump with a distance of 11.69 m.

Fourth-year Rachel Bergeron shone in both the weight throw and shot put, taking first in both events. First-year Tuuli Overturf finished in second behind Bergeron in the weight throw, while first-year Sarah Vanacores did the same in the shot put.

Fourth-year Kaitlin Saulter was the standout on the track, taking home first in both the one-mile run (5:03.96) and the 800-meter run (2:20.50). The times were both personal bests for Saulter. Second-year Alison Wyman ended with a time of 5:25.12, which earned her third.

In the 400-meter dash, the Black Bears continued their dominance, sweeping the top three positions. It was second-years Brittany Torchia (58.81), Elisabeth Redwood (59.21) and Catherine Christiansen (1:00.55) who turned in excellent performances.

Third-year Lauren Magnuson took first place honors in the 200-meter dash, ending with a time of 25.62. Kiana Letourneau crossed the line first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.90.

UMaine also won the 4-x-400-meter relay, with the team of Redwood, Magnuson, Christiansen and first-year Cliodhna O’Malley topping UNH by 17 seconds. They finished with a time of 4:03.09.

Other standouts came in the field events. First-year Elena Ueland took third in the high jump (1.42m), while first-year Abbey Carignan finished fifth in the long jump with a 4.75 meter jump. In the weight throw, Maine’s youth once again shone, with first-year Allison Fayard earning fifth in the weight throw (12.30m).

The women’s team will travel to Boston on Friday, Feb. 23 for the America East Indoor Championships.

On Saturday afternoon, the men’s track and field team (114 points) defeated rival UNH (112 points) and Husson University (53 points).

The 60-meter dash proved to be the Black Bears’ best event. Fourth-year Mozai Nelson, third-year Benjamin Davis and second-year Andrew Smith finished first, second and third respectively. Davis won the 200-meter dash while Johnson finished right behind him for second place honors.

In the 60-meter hurdles, Maine had two top-five finishers. Second-year Colton Santoro earned a time of 8.73, which was good for first place. First-year Eric Fay-Wolf had a time of 8.80, earning him fourth place.

Another highlight for the men was their four-person relay squad, which topped New Hampshire’s team by 28 seconds in the 4-x-400-meter relay. The dominating effort earned them first place.

The team also had success in shot put, with fourth-year Adam Lufkin (15.38m) and third-year Scott Murray (14.84m) taking first and second.

Orach earned a first-place mark in the 800-meter run, finishing with an end time of 1:59.45. Third-year Tucker Corbett finished in third with a time of 2:02.46.

Maine also had two top-five runners in the 500-meter run with second-year Banden Kuusela and fourth-year Logan Moses taking second and fifth respectively.

The men’s team will compete again on Feb. 23 in Boston for the America East Indoor Championships.