The University of Maine swimming and diving team competed in the America East championships starting on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Sports and Recreation Center at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts.

In the first men’s championship since the 2012-2013 season, Maine sat in third place with 365.5 points, trailing both the University of Maryland-Baltimore County and Binghamton University as of Saturday night. The Virginia Military Institute sat behind the Black Bears in fourth place.

Second-year Coulter Morrill, first-years Hayden Kasavicha and Andy Sprague, and fourth-year Alexander Penn willed the Black Bears to a third place finish in the 800-meter freestyle relay, finishing in 7:16.57. Maine would secure another third place finish in the 200-meter medley relay, as first-years Nick Gould, Jack McNamara and Jacob Ketch, and third-year Kevin Coyne finished in 1:37.38. In 3-meter diving, first-years Kyle Adams and Ben Sturgis finished in back to back placements, with Adams coming in seventh with a score of 223.1, while Sturgis took eighth with a score of 183.6.

Day two saw a school record fall in the 200-meter freestyle relay. Sprague, Ketch, Coyne and second-year Justin Hafner finished the race in 1:23.46, breaking the previous record of 1:23.89. Sprague picked up 9 points in the 50-meter freestyle with a ninth place finish of 21.1 seconds.

Fourth-year Kevin Clyne gave a strong finish in the 100-butterfly, taking fifth place with a time of 50.76 seconds. Second-year Calvin Cleworth, first year Nick Gould and Ketch finished ninth, 10th and 13th respectively.

First-year Kazu Temple stole the show for the Black Bears on day three by breaking another school record, finishing the 100-meter breaststroke in 56.66 seconds. This time beat the record set by Nathan Richard back in 2007 by just four hundredths of a second. The fifth place finish gave Maine another 14 points towards their overall score. Maine would pick up another 12 points on a seventh place finish by Morrill in the 200-meter freestyle. The day would end with a third place finish in the 400-meter medley relay from Sprague, Temple, Clyne and fourth-year Conor Mayhew, finishing in 3:26.21.

On the women’s side, Maine enters the final day of competition in fifth place, trailing the University of New Hampshire, Binghamton, UMBC and the University of Vermont. VMI brings up the rear.

After failing to have a diver reach the finals, the 800-meter freestyle relay team put the Black Bears on the board. Third-year Shayla-Rose Kleisinger, fourth-year Juliana McDonald, first-year Emily Lund and second-year Ines Khiyara put together a fourth place finish for 30 points. Second-years Emma Blair and Sabrina Nuttall teamed up with fourth-years Victoria Kingston and Emily Borger for a fifth place finish for another 28 points.

Once again, a diver failed to reach the finals. Kleisinger would add 9 points with a ninth place finish in the 500-meter freestyle, finishing in 5:04.66. Lund would pick up another 2 points with a 15th place finish.

Second-year Lynsie Russell pulled out an eighth place finish in the “A” final of the 200-meter individual medley, finishing with a time of 2:08.56, garnering 11 points for the team. First-year Caroline Strolic finished 12th with a time of 2:09.34.

The Black Bears picked up 40 points in the 50-meter freestyle, when Borger, McDonald and Blair finished fifth, sixth and seventh respectively, and second-year Kate Pontius finished 16th for the last point of the event.

Borger, Blair, McDonald and Nuttall capped off the day with a second place finish in the 200-meter freestyle relay.

Day three started with the 400-meter individual medley, Russell, Khiyara and Strolic provided the scoring for Maine with finishes of 10th, 14th and 15th respectively.

Kingston gave the Black Bears their best individual showing on the meet with a fourth place showing in the 100-meter butterfly, finishing the race in 56.75 seconds. Pontius finished 13th with a time of 58.83 seconds.

The Black Bears would wrap up the day with a fifth place finish in the 400-meter medley relay, thanks to third-year Megan McGillivray, Nuttall, Kingston and McDonald.

The America East finals will wrap up on Sunday, Feb. 18.