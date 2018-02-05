Men’s Track and Field Recap

The University of Maine men’s track and field team scored 23 points and took ninth place in the 2018 New England Indoor Track Championship in Boston. Twenty-four teams participated in the event and Boston-based Northeastern University won the event with 164 points. University of Connecticut closely followed Northeastern with 162.33 points.

Maine fourth-year Jacob Johns won the mile race with a 4:07:04 time, edging out Sacred Heart’s fourth-year Trevor Guerrera. Guerrera posted a 4:07:61. Maine first-year John Hassett finished in sixth place with a 4:11:02 time. Johns and Hassett’s strong outings gave Maine 13 of their 23 points. Maine third-year Andrew Willingham placed third in the 3,000-meter run. The Farmington, Maine native posted a 8:29:83 time.

Maine fourth-year Garrett Johnson and second-year Camden Cleathero placed seventh and eighth in the heptathlon. Cleathero won the 60-meter dash, placed fifth in the high jump and sixth for the hurdles. Johnson won the 1,000-meter run, placed second in the pole vault and came in third in the 60-meter dash for the Black Bears.

Maine fourth-years Benjamin Davis and Mozai Nelson placed 10th and 12th in the 60-meter dash preliminaries. Nelson also came in 11th place in the 200-meter dash. First-year Ethan Orach placed 13th out of 28 runners in the 800-meter run. The Gorham, Maine native posted a 1:56:76 time. The winner, University of Massachusetts Amherst third-year Brian Gendron, ran a 1:52:68.

UConn third-year Malik Snead won the long jump with 7.55 meter finish. Maine first-year Elijah White placed 11th and recorded a 6.86 meter jump. Maine second-year Troy Davis placed 18th with a 6.60 meter finish.

Northeastern fourth-year Ryan Kim won the shot put with 17.82 meter throw. Northeastern had three top ten finishes in the shot put, giving them 17 points for the shot put event. Maine fourth-year Thomas Murray placed 13th with a throw of 14.71 meters. Maine fourth-year and local celebrity Adam Lufkin placed 20th in the event, posting a throw of 13.61 meters.

The Black Bears will host the rival University of New Hampshire Wildcats Saturday Feb. 10 in Orono, Maine, while some of the team will participate in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston.

Women’s track and field places 20th at championship

The Maine Women’s track and field team placed 20th, with nine points, at the Indoor Track Championship in Boston. Northeastern University won the meet, scoring 130.5 points as a team. Dartmouth secured second place with 89.50 points. Boston College closely followed suit with 84 points.

Second-year Tiffany Tanner of Brunswick, Maine, placed fourth in the 800-meter run. Third-year Molly McCabe of Boston College won the event with a 2:14:19 finish. Boston College fourth-year Shannon Ahern closely followed McCabe with a 2:14:20 finish. UMaine fourth-year Kaitlin Saulter placed 13th and recorded a 2:17:89 in the race. Fourth-year Kelsey Maxim placed 19th in the race for the Black Bears.

Maine third-year Lauren Magnuson placed fifth in the 200-meter dash. Second-year Cha’Mia Rothwell of Dartmouth won the event with a 24:43 finish. Third-year Patrice Williams of Northeastern was runner-up of the event and recorded a 25:13 time. Dartmouth third-year Nicole Deblasio finished in third place with a time of 25:18.

The 3,000-meter run was won by first-year Kaitlyn Mooney of the Coast Guard Academy. She ran a 9:53:71. Second-year Jenna Gasparrini of Holy Cross came in second with a 9:58:18. Fourth-year Kate Svensen of Sacred Heart came in third with a 10:00:15 finish. Maine third-year Haley Lawrence placed 21st with a 10:28:30 finish.

Dartmouth second-year Julia Valenti won the pole vault competition. Valenti’s teammate first-year Brooke Brunnet came in third place. Maine third-year Taylor Lenentine tied for 19th place with University of Rhode Island first-year Jessica Ippolito.

UMass Amherst first-year Ivana Nyemeck won the triple jump event with a 12.11 meter finish. American International College second-year Dahsia Middlebrooks followed with a 12.05 meter jump. Northeastern University first-year Shraeya Srinivasan rounded out the top three with a 11.78 meter jump. Maine first-year Anna Schumann came in 13th place with a 11.26 finish.

The shot put event was won by Northeastern second-year Leeyan Redwood. Redwood threw an impressive 14.75 meters. UMass Amherst first-year Danielle Notarfrancesco followed Redwood with a 14.47 meter throw. Redwood’s teammate third year Priscilla Senoo recorded a 13.82 toss. Maine fourth-year Rachel Bergeron placed 17th in the event with a throw of 12.08 meters. Bergeron also placed 11th in the weight throw. UMaine first-year Alice Barnsdale placed 17th with a throw of 15.16 meters.

Maine will be competing in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday, Feb. 9 and will follow that with a dual meet against UNH on Saturday, Feb. 10.