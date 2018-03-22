After the public phase of the presidential search, Dr. Nancy Targett withdrew her application, narrowing the candidates down to the final three. On Sunday, March 18, and Monday, March 19, the Board of Trustees met and one of their topics of discussion was to review the Chancellor’s briefs on each candidate. From there, the board authorized the chancellor to conclude his decision and begin talking negotiations and contracts with the candidate that he sees best fit for the position. The decision should be made within the next two to three weeks, according to Tracy Bigney, a special assistant for executive employment at the University of Maine.