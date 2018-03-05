After months of searching through 67 candidates, the presidential search has been narrowed down to four finalists: Amit Chakma, Joan Ferrini-Mundy, Sally Reis and Nancy Targett. The four visited the University of Maine campus for the public phase of their application process for interviews with students, chancellors and other University of Maine officials.

To read more about a candidate please click on their name below:

–Dr. Nancy Targett

–Dr. Sally Reis

–Dr. Joan Ferrini-Mundy

–Dr. Amit Chakma

The Presidential Search Committee will make a decision this month about who will take the office when Hunter leaves June 30, 2018. The committee is made up of 18 members from Machias, Orono, the board of trustees and the board of visitors. They accepted feedback on the candidates visits to campus until 11:59 on March 4.

