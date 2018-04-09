The University of Maine outdoor track team competed against four opponents at the Reggie Atkins Track and Field Complex on the University of New Hampshire campus on Saturday, April 7. The men finished in second place with 168 points, while the women took home first with 166 points.

Fourth-year Benjamin Davis dominated the sprinting events, taking first place in both the 100-meter (10.85) and 200-meter (22.36) sprints. Fourth-year Mozai Nelson had strong showings in both of these events, finishing third in the 100 (10.99) and just missing tying Davis in the 200 (22.37).

The 800-meter saw the Black Bears take three of the top four spots, with fourth-year Jacob Johns (1:57.70) and first-year John Hassett (1:58.58) finishing first and second, while first-year Ethan Orach (1:59.31) finished fourth. In the 1,500-meter, Maine took the second through fourth spots, thanks to third-year Aaron Willingham (4:05.38), Johns (4:10.25) and Hassett (4:11.21).

The 4-x-100-meter and 4-x-400-meter relays netted Maine 14 more points on the day, as Davis, Nelson, first-year Seth White and third-year Andrew Smith finished in 42.89 seconds while Nelson, second-year Andrew Clement and fourth-years Elijah and Isaac Yeboah clocked in 3:29.59.

First-year Elijah White stepped up in the jumping events, finishing second in the long jump with a distance of 6.93 meters, and taking first in the triple jump at 14.17 meters. In the throwing events, fourth-year Adam Lufkin took second in the discus at 46.21 meters and fourth in the shot put at 14.52 meters. Maine also netted points in the hammer, thanks to fourth-year Raymond Ngo and first-year Stephen Urli finishing ninth and 11th respectively.

On the women’s side, third-year Lauren Magnuson and second-year Cassidy Hill netted the Black Bears 11 points with a third (12.40) and fourth (12.47) place finish in the 100-meter. Hill would go on to win the 200-meter at 26.07. The Black Bears would pick up another first place in the 400-meter, as first-year Catherine Christiansen finished in 1:01.33. Second-year Elisabeth Redwood finished the event in third with a 1:01.76 finish. Second-year Tiffany Tanner took second in the 800-meter with a time of 2:20.24.

Maine would take first in the 4-x-100, as third-year Ariel Clachar, Hill, Magnuson and first-year Anna Schumann finished in 49.52 seconds. The Black Bears also took second in the 4-x-400, as Christiansen, Redwood, Tanner and second-year Brittany Torchia clocked in at 4:07.81.

Clachar and Schumann were key pieces for jumping. Clachar would win the long jump with a total distance of 5.59 meters, while Schumann took home the triple jump with a total distance of 10.93 meters.

First-year Sarah Vancore (11.15 meters) and fourth-year Rachel Bergeron (11.08) finished third and fourth respectively in the shot put to pick up 11 points. They would team up for eight more points with fourth place (Vanacore at 32.92) and sixth place finishes (Bergeron at 32.65) in the discus. First-year Allison Fayard won the hammer with 43.39 meters, while third-year Kayla Greenwalt took second in the javelin with a 33.75-meter throw.

Both teams will be back in action next Saturday, April 14 at 11 a.m. for the Wildcat Invitational in Durham, New Hampshire.