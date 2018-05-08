The NFL Draft has passed, and the New England Patriots bolstered their roster to make a run for the Super Bowl. Here are the picks that struck out most.

Best move: Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia. Round 1, Pick 23.

This is the best move if you’re the Patriots, as you have to keep Tom Brady upright. New England missed out on their first choice in offensive tackle Kolton Miller from UCLA, but made a good choice here in Wynn. He’s versatile and proved in college that he can be shifted between guard and tackle. His size has been called into question as well as his ability to handle the strength of NFL-caliber talent, but offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia should be able to help him adjust to the professional level. Overall, this was a much-needed pick for New England, who lost offensive linemen Cameron Fleming and Nate Solder this offseason.

Biggest surprise: Sony Michel, RB, Georgia. Round 1, Pick 31.

The biggest surprise was honestly the fact that New England didn’t opt to draft a quarterback until the seventh round, when they selected Danny Etling out of Louisiana State. But the choice to draft Michel at 31 was a bit shocking too. Michel is no doubt an electric running back and looks to be a similar type of player to Dion Lewis, but many thought if New England was going to draft a running back at all, it would have been later. Regardless, the Patriots have a great player in Michel. He’s a disciplined runner and was a proven leader at Georgia. The addition of Michel, along with James White, Rex Burkhead and Jeremy Hill, gives the Patriots a wide array of options on how to attack defenses.

Biggest sleeper pick: Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami. Round 6, Pick 210.

Berrios is projected by many scouts as an NFL backup and special teams player, but he has the skills to fit the Patriots offense. He can play in the slot and knows how to work the middle of the field. His size is a bit alarming at 5 feet 9 inches, but New England has made it work with many other short receivers in the past. Even if Berrios takes time to adapt to the Patriots offense, he’ll be a plus on special teams, which never hurts.

Overall, the Patriots filled their most pressing needs, which were offensive line and linebacker. Adding ballhawk cornerback Duke Dawson out of Florida was a great pick too and gives them insurance at the position. Michel should prove to be a good choice and perhaps Berrios can continue the successful run of receivers New England has had in the slot.