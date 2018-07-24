18-year-old Darius Minor was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon after collapsing during a preseason workout at the University of Maine campus.

According to an email from the UMaine Orono and UMaine Machias President, Dr. Joan Ferrini-Mundy, Minor was an incoming first-year student from Locust Grove, Virginia.

In a message to all University students, Ferrini-Mundy wrote, “Darius was one of 17 first-year student-athletes taking part in the three-week Freshman Workout. He collapsed on the field at approximately 1:15 p.m. Campus athletics training staff and local first responders were unable to resuscitate him.”

Minor was enrolled in Summer Session at UMaine and intended to pursue a major in political science.

More information will be shared as it is released.