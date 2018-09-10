The University of Maine’s field hockey team traveled to Hamden, Connecticut, on Saturday Sept. 8 to face off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats (2-3). Both teams were slow to start, but in the end, Maine came out on top with a score of 3-2.

This continued the Black Bears’ winning streak to give Maine a 4-0 record for the season thus far. This was also Maine’s eighth straight win against Quinnipiac University, making their overall record against the Bobcats 12-4.

The Black Bears and Bobcats went back and forth scoring goals, with Maine up the entire game. Maine scored half way through the second half, this time locking down on defense to prevent an overtime situation. At the 57-minute mark, sophomore Brianna Ricker crossed the ball to junior Libby Riedl, who then brushed it in past the goalie to find the back of the net. This was the third winning goal for Riedl in the four games that have been played this season.

The Bobcats tried for the equalizer but were unable to break through Maine’s defensive line and first year goalkeeper, Mia Borley. Borley, the full time starter this season, has begun her college career off well with an undefeated record. Borley also was titled National Defensive Player of the Week for her skills in the past few games.

The other scorers for Maine were junior, Samantha Wagg, with a penalty shot low and to the right at the 21-minute mark to put Maine on the board. Ricker also had a stellar low shot in the beginning of the second half. The scorers for the Bobcats were first-years Makayla Adams and Elisa van Winkle.

With the defeat of the Bobcats, Maine now owns three straight road wins this season. Two of which were against nationally ranked teams, winning 2-1 in overtime against Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 1 and against Boston University on Friday, Aug. 31.

Maine is now ranked eighth across the nation for D1 field hockey. This start is very similar to that of the 2016 season where the Black Bears also went 4-0 to kick the season off.

The team has several big games coming up over the next few weeks including 12th place Harvard University on Sunday, Sept. 23 and rivals University of New Hampshire on Friday, Sept. 28. The next scheduled game is against Lafayette College in Easton, Connecticut on Sunday, Sept. 9.