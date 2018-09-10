Taking the world by storm, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is a Netflix original film that has turned into not only one of the most popular movies on the streaming service, but also a not-so-secret guilty pleasure of college students across America.

The film stars Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, Israel Broussard, Janel Parrish, King Bach and many other well known young adult actors. This romantic comedy packs a punch with interesting characters, a complex plot and surprising twists that viewers will never see coming.

The main character Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor, is a high school student who struggles to navigate the life of a 16-year-old girl. While she tries to create new memories and start her junior year off on the right foot, her past comes back to haunt her when younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) finds a box of letters hidden in Lara’s closet. Within this box are personal letters addressed to every crush Lara Jean has had since childhood. When Kitty makes the decision to send these letters out to each boy, Lara is forced to confront the past and relive some boy-crazy, and often embarrassing moments from her past.

What makes this seemingly simple high school flick so appealing to men and women in college and of every age? Not only can you sit down and watch the movie and have all of your questions answered by the end of the film, you are able to follow Lara Jean through 1 hour and 39 minutes of emotional outbursts, sweet sister moments and happy and energetic scenes. It also includes many other relatable aspects that make it an easy and carefree watch.

Lara deals with many of the same issues, fears, worries and struggles that high school students today have to overcome. The film discusses issues such as body image, the female perspective, self-consciousness and many other relevant topics that are present in today’s media and culture. The seemingly light-hearted film introduces a lot of issues that teens face, and puts it in an easy-to-understand perspective.

The film has already accumulated millions of views, and fans of the franchise have signed petitions and sent in letters to encourage the producers to make a sequel that would also appear on Netflix. The movie, originally released Aug. 17 was directed by Susan Johnson, and is based on a book by Jenny Han that was adapted for the screen by Sofia Alvarez.

The next time you are scrolling through the “Most Popular” section on Netflix and come across “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” press play.