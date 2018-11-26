The University of Maine Black Bears hosted the Northeastern University Huskies on Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17. After a 3-1 loss, the Black Bears came back the following night and tied the Huskies 3-3.

Right away the heat of this rivalry was clear. Plays were physical and fast paced within the first few minutes of the game and the Huskies were not shy in their assault, firing a first shot at UMaine’s goal within thirty seconds.

First-year forward Chloe Aurard scored Northeastern’s first goal of the night off of an assist from fourth-year forward Kasidy Anderson after just twelve minutes of action. The last of three shots taken following the end of a Northeastern power play, the goal was Aurard’s fifth on the season. Neither team was able to find the back of the net for the remainder of the period, with both teams combining for eight shots on goal.

At the drop of the puck in the second period, Maine’s offense went to work, taking seven shots within the first five minutes of the period to Northeastern’s zero. Huskies’ second-year goalie Aerin Frankel, along with her defensive lines, held strong throughout the barrage, making Maine unable to score.

The strength of the Huskies’ defense proved to be a deciding factor in the contest, as the Huskies were able to stop five shots during a Maine power play. Huskies fourth-year defender, Maddie Hartman, gave the Black Bears a power play on a hooking call. Both teams accrued a penalty immediately afterwards. However, Northeastern eventually did respond with a goal scored by first-year forward Alina Mueller. The goal came off a faceoff, and marked her eighth goal for the season.

For the remainder of the period, Northeastern fired eleven shots at UMaine’s goal, which either went high and wide or were blocked by an improved Black Bear defense. Northeastern first-year forward Gillian Foote received a penalty for closing a hand around the puck with roughly five minutes left in the period. The ensuing power play was the perfect opportunity for Maine, and the Black Bears went back to work on offense.

First-year forward Celine Tedenby was the first to create some offense on the power play, firing a shot that hit the crossbar. The Black Bears were only able to fire two more shots before their power play ended, and left their opponent’s zone empty handed once again.

With less than three minutes to go in the period, Maine’s first-year defender Ida Press was called for an interference, giving the Huskies another two minute power play. With under a minute left to play, following two missed shots by the Huskies, Mueller found the back of the net once again, giving the Huskies a 3-0 lead heading into the final period of play.

In the third period UMaine’s first goal was scored Tedenby, wrapping up another strong Maine offensive series resulting in five total shots on goal. Maine, riding the momentum of their goal, went on an offensive spree, out shooting Northeastern 19 shots to six over the entire period. Tedenby led Maine’s only other successful scoring attack, as Frankel and Northeastern’s defense tightened their protection of the net until the final horn sounded to end the game.

Maine skated back onto the ice Saturday afternoon with determination, forcing Northeastern into overtime in an impressive contest.

After finding their rhythm on offense in the third period the night beforehand, the Black Bears came out firing once more, but gave the Huskies four power plays. Maine’s third-year goalie Carly Jackson and her defensive lines held off the Huskies’ attacks long enough for Maine to come back to full strength each time.

With three minutes left in the first period, Maine made their way onto the scoreboard, as third-year forward Lydia Murray found the back of the net, with an assist from fourth-year forward Cailey Hutchison. Hitting a strong groove, the Black Bears offense continued to play deep into the Huskies’ zone, firing four errant shots on Northeastern’s goal before third-year forward Tereza Vanisova finally managed to slip one past. The period closed out with two more shots on goal by Maine, but neither found their mark.

Nearly halfway into the second period, Aurard scored her team’s first goal, bringing the score to 2-1. Fourth-year defender Alyson Matteau, a veteran leader for the Black Bears, led the charge on regaining the team’s two goal lead, successfully finding the back of the net with just over five minutes left to play in the period.

Northeastern first-year forward Mia Brown’s first collegiate goal came under two minutes later, bringing the overall score to 3-2. UMaine attempted three more shots before the end of the period.

The third period opened with a penalty against UMaine for hitting after the whistle, resulting in a Huskies power play and a face off won by Northeastern. Aurard scored again just after the end of the Huskies’ power play, tying the teams with three goals apiece. Desperate to break the tied game in hopes of tying the series, the Black Bears went back to work on offense, out shooting the Huskies 16 to seven for the remainder of the period. Both teams’ were unable to produce a goal, and as the buzzer sounded at the end of the third period, preparation for overtime began.

Granted only five minutes of play for the overtime period, defensive strength told the tale for the fourth and final period, as both teams combined for only eight shots on goal. None of the eight found their mark, and Northeastern skated off the ice with a victory and tie to wrap up the series. After beating Dartmouth twice, with identical scores of 4-1, on Friday Nov. 24 and Saturday Nov. 25, the Black Bears get ready for a series at the University of Vermont on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.