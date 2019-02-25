Feb. 16 – 9:43 p.m.

University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) officers responded to the fourth floor of Androscoggin Hall and found a student, 19, who they then summoned for possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of marijuana by a person under 21 and possession of paraphernalia of persons under 21.

Feb. 17 – 12:15 a.m.

Officers responded to a call from the fourth floor of Androscoggin Hall regarding an incident involving a resident. The resident admitted to consuming alcohol and was summoned for possession of alcohol by a minor.

Feb. 17 – 1:15 a.m.

Officer Oko of Orono Police Department (OPD) was parked at the Avenue Apartment Complex when a car pulled up next to him. The female driver, 21, was visibly intoxicated. Officer Oko called Sergeant Barrieau for assistance. The officers, who noticed that the driver was making strange comments, which they believed were indicative of her level of intoxication, talked to her and found out that she had had a few drinks at a local bar earlier in the night. She was arrested for operating under the influence and taken to the OPD station, where she blew over the legal limit. She was given a March 21 court date.

Feb. 17 – 10:30 p.m.

Officers were walking around Knox Hall when they heard loud music coming from a room. The officer knocked and found a first-year student in possession of alcohol. He was summoned for possession of alcohol by a minor.

Feb. 17 – 11:00 p.m.

Officer Irish of OPD received a complaint of an erratic driver on College Ave. The complainant, who said that the driver had not been keeping a consistent speed and had hit a snowbank, followed the car to where it parked on Pierce Street. Irish arrived and talked to the female driver, 22, who said that she was coming from a bar in Bangor. He conducted a field sobriety test and took the driver back to the station where she refused an intoxication test. She was taken to jail and given a court date of March 21.