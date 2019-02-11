On Wednesday, Feb. 6, the University of Maine hosted its annual Career Fair in the New Balance Student Recreation Center. The event welcomed over 150 companies from all over New England and was met by a large student turnout. There, students searched for jobs and networked with a wide variety of employers.

The students in attendance dressed in formal clothing, brought resumes and discussed job descriptions and qualifications with eager employers. Some of the organizations in attendance included the MaineDOT, the Jackson Laboratory, AAA and the USDA Wildlife Services.

The Career Center described the event on their website stating that, “recruiters represent a variety of industries and are hiring for full-time, part-time, summer, and internship positions. Many of these opportunities are for all students regardless of your major and your year in school.” The many opportunities were met with interest from students in attendance seizing the chance to discuss their future with local businesses.

“I was looking for an internship for this summer, but I was also just interested in seeing what job opportunities were available for a journalism major,” Annabelle Osborne, a third-year journalism student said.

Many students find the thought of an impending post-college future stressful, but Osborne felt the UMaine system was of great assistance when determining her path.

“I absolutely feel like going to UMaine has helped me figure out what I wanted to do after college. I have changed my major five times, and it wasn’t until I was midway done with my sophomore year before I found what I’m truly passionate about,” Osborne said.

The Career Center is a great resource for students, and in preparation of the Career Fair offered extended office hours for students looking to touch up a resume, research the organizations attending or ask other questions. They offered many beneficial handouts at the fair, including an alphabetical list of companies attending, tips on effectively using the UMaine Career Fair, how to get the most out of the Career Fair and professional dress 101.

If you are interested in taking advantage of the resources and opportunities provided by the Career Center, call their office at (207) 581-1359 to make an appointment or visit their office on the third floor of the Memorial Union.