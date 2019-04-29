This year, Maine Day falls on Wednesday, May 1 and classes will be canceled with the exception of those that meet on a weekly basis. The day kicks off with a parade at 8:30 a.m. that will work its way through campus. Student organizations are encouraged to participate in the parade that begins at Emera Astronomy Center and ends near York Hall. After these initial celebrations, students are encouraged to give back to the community during the “Day of Service” for the remainder of the morning. From there, students are free to spend their day celebrating how they please, whether it be at the Steam Plant parking lot for a cookout and Oozeball, or at various local businesses, celebrating the town of Orono and the University of Maine.

This year, Orono Brewing Company (OBC) is celebrating Maine Day at their new Margin Street location with live music, IPAs and outdoor fun.

“We’re really excited for Maine Day. Orono Brewing loves being part of the student experience at UMaine, and we want to celebrate Maine Day with the UMaine community,” Abe Furth, co-owner of OBC, said. “We are expanding our licensed outside area to allow a large area for games, hanging out and enjoying the outside vibe, all while being able to have an OBC beer in hand. Maine Day is a great UMaine tradition that we’re excited to be part of.”

On Maine Day, OBC will be opening at 2 p.m. where they will kick off celebrations with music from DJ6special, a former UMaine student, and DJ Carlson, a current UMaine student. At 4 p.m., Saco-native and Husson alumnus B. Aull will take the stage.

“Our large outside area gives us the unique opportunity to have a big 21 plus Maine Day event. We’re really excited to have B. Aull perform,” Furth said. “We’re also hoping to open our outdoor beer hut on Maine Day. It’s under construction now and features a fun outdoor bar that we took out of our original OBC location.”

OBC will be open to those 21 and older. They have prepared hundreds of cases of their popular Tubular IPA and their GO BLUE! IPA. GO BLUE! Is a collaboration with Mast Landing Brewing and is only released twice a year for Maine Day/graduation and homecoming.

“GO BLUE! is our beer that celebrates UMaine students and Maine life in general,” Furth said.

Locking down performers for the event has been a months-long process between the co-owners of OBC and B. Aull.

“We reached out to B. Aull months ago because we love what he’s doing. We met up in Portland and chatted about working together. This is the first of many great events that we hope to partner with B. Aull on. B. Aull has roots in Orono, and he has a bunch of UMaine fans,” Furth said.

“I’m hyped to be back up to be a part of the festivities. I love providing entertainment and good vibes, and to do it on a day that should be all about that is an honor,” B. Aull said. “…I love working with Maine brands and companies, and beer and music just go hand in hand. Shortly after deciding to work together, we figured a live show at their new facility on Maine Day would be the move.”

B. Aull is from Saco, Maine, and attended Husson University in the fall of 2013 for audio engineering. He is no stranger to Orono, having lived in the area and having friends that attended UMaine. He has previously performed at the Maine Day concert in 2017 alongside Sammy Adams and Hoodie Allen. His inspiration stems from a childhood of hip-hop music that turned into a song-writing hobby from adolescence into adulthood. His passion and drive to enter the scene for music came after he attended a J. Cole concert in 2011. He draws inspiration from artists like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Kanye West, Goldlink and Anderson Paak.

“We want this to be a super fun celebration of a great year in Orono,” Furth said. “We’re really looking forward to hosting B. Aull and the DJ’s, and we’re excited to be able to provide a fun and safe environment for 21 plus students to enjoy. Nothing beats an outside day party. We’re looking forward to having a great time with all the students that make Orono a special place. We’re super stoked for B. Aull.”

“[I’m looking forward to] seeing people I don’t get to see often, having a good day with my homies, and putting on a high energy show,” B. Aull said. “This will be the last show of my mini college tour I’ve been on over the past month, so I’m looking for it to end with a bang for sure. I know a trip to Orono always makes for a good time.”

Join OBC at their Margin Street location on Maine Day for IPAs, outdoor fun, and entertainment.

“GO BLUE! We would not be Orono Brewing Company without the awesome student population in Orono.” Furth said.

For a list of events happening around Orono for Maine Day, please visit https://umaine.edu/studentlife/maineday/.