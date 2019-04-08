March 30 – 12:40 a.m.

Sargent Barrieau of Orono Police Department (OPD) was called by another officer for an incident of potential drunk driving. Barrieau drove to Park Street and met with a male, 21, who had allegedly been driving erratically. The man had bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred. He admitted to drinking earlier in the night and subsequently failed a field sobriety test. Barrieau arrested him for operating under the influence and brought him back to the station, after which he went to jail. His court date is May 9.

March 31 – 12:30 a.m.

Sergeant Haass of OPD was on patrol in the Avenue Apartment Complex when he saw a car driving without its headlights on at night. Haass followed the vehicle and noticed the driver still did not turn on the car’s headlights even though he was heading toward Park Street, a busy main road. Haass pulled the car over and talked to the driver, 20, who alleged he had no idea why he was stopped. The driver said he and his girlfriend were going home. Haass had him conduct a field sobriety test, which the driver failed, and arrested him for OUI. He was taken to the OPD station and then to jail. His court date is May 9.

March 31 – 1:40 a.m.

Someone called OPD to report a vehicle driving erratically on the interstate northbound into Orono and Old Town. The caller said the vehicle had been swerving across the road before eventually pulling off the interstate onto Stillwater Avenue. Sargent Barrieau managed to find the vehicle and pull it over near the Riverside House of Pizza in Old town. The driver, 20, who said he was going to his girlfriend’s house, was steadfast in claiming that he hadn’t consumed any alcohol that night. Even so, based on the complaint and other indicators, Barrieau did not believe him. After failing a field sobriety test, the driver was arrested for OUI and taken back to the station. His court date is May 9.

April 2 – 12:30 p.m.

The University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) received a complaint that a sign displaying the Greek letters “Beta Theta Pi” was taken from outside the fraternity house on College Avenue of the same name. A representative from the fraternity said the sign was taken sometime between 10 p.m. on March 28 and 1 p.m. on March 29. The estimated cost is $500.

April 4 – 6:45 p.m.

UMPD received a “campus eyes” report of marijuana use on the first floor of Hancock Hall. Officers responded and found the source of the smell in the room of a male, 20. His marijuana was confiscated and he was summoned for possession.

April 4 – 10:05 p.m.

An officer walking on the fourth floor of Knox Hall heard loud music coming from one of the rooms. The officer knocked on the door of the room and was greeted by a first-year student, 19. He let the officer into the room and the officer discovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia and summoned him for possession of both.