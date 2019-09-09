The Orono Bog Boardwalk has been a staple of Orono and the surrounding communities since its completion in 2003. Visitors walk its trails every day, and over 350,000 people have come to take in the scenery of the Bangor Forest and the Orono Bog.

The construction of the bog was initiated by Professor Emeritus Ronald B. Davis in 2000. After nearly eight months of construction, work on the bog walk was wrapped up in 2003. The Orono Bog Boardwalk was opened that year in June. The Bog Boardwalk is comprised of about 509 8-foot-4-inch boardwalk sections. The Maine Conservation Corps, Charleston Corrections Facility crews and numerous construction volunteers all aided in the building of the boardwalk. The construction of the Orono Bog Boardwalk was facilitated by the City of Bangor, the University of Maine, Orono Land Trust, Davis of the UMaine Climate Change Institute and several public and private contributors that funded the Orono Bog Boardwalk. The Bog Boardwalk’s maintenance needs and the operation of the trail is administered by the management committee that is comprised of individual volunteers.

Many of the bog’s visitors continue to return to the bog walk to take in the unfiltered, natural beauty of Orono’s bog. While they enjoy the mile-long trail through nature, they are able to learn about the different species that are in the bog from educational signs that are scattered along the trail.

Renovations and construction began after safety concerns about the Bog Boardwalk were raised. Part of the overhaul of the Bog Boardwalk included enforcing, or replacing boards to ensure that the Bog Boardwalk meets safety codes. These measures will ensure the bog walk is in secure condition for the coming years.



More information on the Orono Bog Boardwalk and answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the Orono Bog Boardwalk site through the University of Maine at https://umaine.edu/oronobogwalk/contact/. The contact information for director Jim Bird can also be found on the UMaine website.