If you opened Instagram at all on Thursday, you were likely barraged with screenshots of Spotify “Wrapped” lists from nearly everyone you know. From your high school lab partner’s artist of the decade, to your cousin’s most-frequented genres, to your best friend’s list of top songs that a little too clearly reflect that two-month post-breakup period from this spring — you’ve probably seen it all. Each year, Spotify collects data from its premium listeners until Oct. 31, when they start putting this data into lists to release in December for an individualized Spotify “Wrapped.” From this, you’ll learn your top artists, songs and genres for the year. You’ll see how many countries your music collection represents, and possibly, most boast-worthy, (or most concerning, however you see it), you’ll see exactly how many hours you spent listening to Spotify over the past year.

Sharing your Spotify Wrapped list to friends and followers is part of the fun of it all. Finding out that someone you’ve barely talked to has three of the same top artists as you is intriguing. Noting that someone’s top artist is Taylor Swift when you’d expect it to be Drake is exciting. In general, music is something to bond over. So this year, The Maine Campus made its own “MEC Wrapped,” with a few songs that each of our editors considered pivotal, crucial and essential to their 2019.

MEC Wrapped:

So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings – Caroline Polachek

Closer To You – Clairo

BOY BYE – BROCKHAMPTON

Sex – EDEN

Next Up Forever – AJR

Yellow Hearts – Ant Saunders

Hard Times – Paramore

Non-Stop – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

James Dean – The Wrecks

hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it – Lana Del Rey

She’s the Prettiest Girl at the Party, and She Can Prove It with a Solid Right Hook – Frank lero

A New Day’s Coming – Frank lero

Love Her – The Jonas Brothers

Everybody Wants You – Red Hearse

Prophet – King Princess

10/10 – Rex Orange County

fake smile – Ariana Grande

Talia – King Princess

bury a friend – Billie Eilish

Ride – COTIS

Dapper – Domo Genesis

Couch Potato – Jakubi

Easy Breezy – Gualla Boys

Box #10 – Jim Croce

Heaven is 10 Zillion Light Years Away – Stevie Wonder