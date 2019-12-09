If you opened Instagram at all on Thursday, you were likely barraged with screenshots of Spotify “Wrapped” lists from nearly everyone you know. From your high school lab partner’s artist of the decade, to your cousin’s most-frequented genres, to your best friend’s list of top songs that a little too clearly reflect that two-month post-breakup period from this spring — you’ve probably seen it all. Each year, Spotify collects data from its premium listeners until Oct. 31, when they start putting this data into lists to release in December for an individualized Spotify “Wrapped.” From this, you’ll learn your top artists, songs and genres for the year. You’ll see how many countries your music collection represents, and possibly, most boast-worthy, (or most concerning, however you see it), you’ll see exactly how many hours you spent listening to Spotify over the past year.
Sharing your Spotify Wrapped list to friends and followers is part of the fun of it all. Finding out that someone you’ve barely talked to has three of the same top artists as you is intriguing. Noting that someone’s top artist is Taylor Swift when you’d expect it to be Drake is exciting. In general, music is something to bond over. So this year, The Maine Campus made its own “MEC Wrapped,” with a few songs that each of our editors considered pivotal, crucial and essential to their 2019.
MEC Wrapped:
So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings – Caroline Polachek
Closer To You – Clairo
BOY BYE – BROCKHAMPTON
Sex – EDEN
Next Up Forever – AJR
Yellow Hearts – Ant Saunders
Hard Times – Paramore
Non-Stop – Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
James Dean – The Wrecks
hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it – Lana Del Rey
She’s the Prettiest Girl at the Party, and She Can Prove It with a Solid Right Hook – Frank lero
A New Day’s Coming – Frank lero
Love Her – The Jonas Brothers
Everybody Wants You – Red Hearse
Prophet – King Princess
10/10 – Rex Orange County
fake smile – Ariana Grande
Talia – King Princess
bury a friend – Billie Eilish
Ride – COTIS
Dapper – Domo Genesis
Couch Potato – Jakubi
Easy Breezy – Gualla Boys
Box #10 – Jim Croce
Heaven is 10 Zillion Light Years Away – Stevie Wonder