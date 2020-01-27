#YOUMaine: spirited junior shows school pride at hockey games

Michael Perry cheers in the stands as he watches the crowd go wild after another goal. Priding himself on his school spirit and game attendance, the 20-year-old is no stranger to the University of Maine ice hockey community and the comradery that goes along with it.

“[The hockey at UMaine] is always a great atmosphere and I love listening to the band and chanting along with everyone during the games,” Perry said.

His participation in public skate and weekly stick and puck at the Alfond Arena has also been an important part of his presence on campus.

“It’s also a great way to meet new people,” he said of attending both the hockey games and the skating events at the Alfond. “I love to play when I can and it keeps you active and meeting new people all the time.”

Growing up in Bow, New Hampshire, Perry came to Maine to pursue his passions and follow his love for hockey. Perry’s family has a rich history of attending UMaine, as his mom, dad, older sisters and many of his coaches and teachers in high school are all alumnae. Perry is a third-year mechanical engineering technology student and is a part of Alpha Delta fraternity, the service fraternity on campus.

“Our fraternity is in charge of Bananas, the school mascot, and we also run a service called The Late Night Local. It’s a van that drives around from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays to pick up students who need a ride home,” Perry said. “It is especially important in the winter when it can get really cold in New England. We want to keep people safe.”

The Late Night Local is a free volunteer service that is open to all UMaine students, and students can find a ride or get in touch with drivers by contacting one of the Alpha Delta brothers or by looking out for flyers and social media posts. Perry often participates in this service, Acadia Day in the fall semester and Adopt-A-Highway, an act that helps clean up roads in the Orono area every year. Besides being involved in his fraternity, Perry is also a part of the UMaine Blade Society, an on-campus fencing club that teaches sporting combat. The group meets on Tuesdays and Fridays and is open to anyone who is a UMaine member with health insurance.

After graduation in May of 2021, Perry hopes to design guitars or work as a blacksmith doing hands-on projects.

“Make a good group of friends when you get to college and find something that you love doing,” Perry said. “There is something here for everyone at this school, it’s just a matter of finding it.”