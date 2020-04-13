Another week of social distancing down means another week of fantastic tweets on the timeline. With some about the coronavirus and quarantine, and some simply derived out of the boredom of our circumstances, Twitter never fails to entertain.

For starters, no one can stop eating.

Feels like we are all in prison but the prison in Goodfellas where you can still make pasta — Sam Morril (@sammorril) April 6, 2020

The line between snack and meal has never in history been this blurred — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) April 11, 2020

Last night I took a sleeping pill so I could stop eating. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 11, 2020

There are many insightful, scattered thoughts about the situation.

ok so it turns out I was in fact dressing up for other people and not "myself" — JP (@jpbrammer) April 11, 2020

right now new york looks like when they say a movie takes place in new york but they film it in vancouver — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 8, 2020

Things will be fine, eventually, in thousands of years, for rocks — donni saphire (@donni) April 8, 2020

First thing I'm gonna do after lockdown is go to lush so i can get three months of aggressive human interaction in about ten minutes. — Jack. (@jckndrw) April 4, 2020

Some are making very good use of their time.

i have to pee but im gonna wait a little bit so i have something to do later — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) April 6, 2020

While some are making art and history at the same time:

And here’s an optimistic take on society’s recovery:

The pasta is returning to its natural habitat. Nature is healing, we are the virus pic.twitter.com/EeMn8joYHp — Richie Nakano (@linecook) April 5, 2020

And finally, this poor, poor dog that’s hard not to smile at: