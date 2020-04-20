A lot happened this week. A chunk of Americans woke up on Wednesday with $1,200 more in their bank accounts, Florida opened up its beaches and people are still making bread.

Let’s start with some classic Chrissy Teigen sarcasm:

does anyone know if we will get through this together or not? or if these times are certain or uncertain? no one letting me know — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2020

And the usual critiques on this new lifestyle:

god i am so bored of this wholegrain version of my life, oh another delicious homemade meal is it? a brisk walk? grow up — Imogen West-Knights (@ImogenWK) April 16, 2020

sorry my paper was late professor i lost track of time and spent half of tuesday staring at the ceiling wondering if life even matters anymore — rafia (@rafia_afzal_) April 16, 2020

I miss putting on little outfits and going to crowded areas and deciding the area is too crowded and going home and putting my little outfit to bed — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) April 17, 2020

But on the bright side…

Due to less air pollution the sky is so clear ! I can see the Universal logo ! pic.twitter.com/EqiqIDL4JJ — Romain Revert (@romainrevert) April 13, 2020

And, when in doubt, we can all be grateful we don’t live in Florida:

If you could end Covid-19 by sacrificing a part of the United States, which state would you choose and why Florida? — DoubleWitDoubleTit (@DrTitty43) April 17, 2020

if you’re ever having a bad day just remember somebody woke up in Florida this morning — Chase (@chaselyons) April 18, 2020

There’s also always an applicable Hannah Montana clip:

leaving my bedroom and going to the living room mid-day pic.twitter.com/YODYqRGu8i — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 17, 2020

Or, alternatively, The Simpsons:

me right after getting my stimulus pic.twitter.com/bjxqJsBXAk — Jack Kubly (@bonkers4memes) April 15, 2020

And this week, we’re featuring our very own Professor Rob Glover: