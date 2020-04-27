Here is one last batch of tweets of the week to get you through another seven days of quarantine, social distancing and the delayed opening of Gifford’s ice cream stand in Bangor.

A well-said metaphor:

What zombie movies got wrong about the actual apocalypse, part 1,487: they omitted scenes of people on the street demanding the right to be eaten by zombies. — Kelly Davio (@kellydavio) April 19, 2020

A series of perfectly-applied images:

this is how every phone conversation has gone lately pic.twitter.com/CAYzcGenzm — Matt. (@MattTheBrand) April 22, 2020

How I used to begin work emails: Hi! How I begin work emails now: pic.twitter.com/XaDAyNWHQ1 — Hannah Long (@HannahGraceLong) April 22, 2020

And the truth about those work emails we’re receiving:

I can guarantee, your email is not finding me well — Adriana Lacy 🦅 (@Adriana_Lacy) April 23, 2020

Ah, yes, the usual relatable tweets about doing absolutely nothing:

Ah, yes, movie night! The perfect way to relax after tv day — Isha Patnaik (@ishapatnaik) April 19, 2020

Ahh yes — Just completed a 4 minute task. Time to rest for 3 and a half hours — Tom Simmermaker (@tomsimmo) April 21, 2020

And these fill-ins sound about right:

Raise your hand if you have heard or said these exact words in the past month:

So, lemme just share my screen… one second. OK can everyone see my screen? — Tristan Harward (@trisweb) April 21, 2020

And last but not least, we can end with some positivity:

one silver lining to quarantine is that I am at about my regular level of dysfunction but the difference is now everyone is really understanding and compassionate about it — Sweatpants Cher ⚫️ (@House_Feminist) April 24, 2020