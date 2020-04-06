Here’s another batch of quarantine Tweets that are relatable, laughable or just plain absurd.

Once again: what is time?

Thirty days hath September,

April, June, and November,

all the rest have thirty-one

Except March which has 8000 — brandAn is good (@LeBearGirdle) March 29, 2020

Days are now divided by coffee hours and alcohol hours, there is no other law — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) April 1, 2020

Whatever it is, here are some ways we’re killing it:

During quarantine I like to sit on my hand till it goes numb so it feels like someone else is sitting on my hand — Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 31, 2020

can’t wait to stare at the ceiling tonight — Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) April 5, 2020

THERAPIST: [over the phone] How have you been passing the time? ME: [mixing 4 types of cereal together to create a stronger, more delicious super cereal] I'm learning to cook — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) April 5, 2020

And mourning the way things used to be:

Dora the Explorer is just Dora these days and that breaks my heart — eli the cutie pie (@jazz_inmypants) March 30, 2020

Turns out my top three hobbies are:

1) restaurants

2) bars

3) non-essential businesses — Natalie Gregerson (@nattygeeee) March 30, 2020

Some are asking very key questions:

Does my running phase just start? Or do I have to make it start? Do I just wake up one day and do it? How does this work? — soup4brains (@deaddogggg) April 2, 2020

wwyd if i put my cursor over ur cursor in the google doc — logan (@brainwxrms) April 1, 2020

And some of us are just trying to get by: