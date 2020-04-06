Here’s another batch of quarantine Tweets that are relatable, laughable or just plain absurd.
Once again: what is time?
Thirty days hath September,
April, June, and November,
all the rest have thirty-one
Except March which has 8000
— brandAn is good (@LeBearGirdle) March 29, 2020
Days are now divided by coffee hours and alcohol hours, there is no other law
— Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) April 1, 2020
Whatever it is, here are some ways we’re killing it:
During quarantine I like to sit on my hand till it goes numb so it feels like someone else is sitting on my hand
— Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 31, 2020
can’t wait to stare at the ceiling tonight
— Beans After Dark (@goodbeanalt) April 5, 2020
THERAPIST: [over the phone] How have you been passing the time?
ME: [mixing 4 types of cereal together to create a stronger, more delicious super cereal] I'm learning to cook
— Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) April 5, 2020
And mourning the way things used to be:
Dora the Explorer is just Dora these days and that breaks my heart
— eli the cutie pie (@jazz_inmypants) March 30, 2020
Turns out my top three hobbies are:
1) restaurants
2) bars
3) non-essential businesses
— Natalie Gregerson (@nattygeeee) March 30, 2020
Some are asking very key questions:
Does my running phase just start? Or do I have to make it start? Do I just wake up one day and do it? How does this work?
— soup4brains (@deaddogggg) April 2, 2020
wwyd if i put my cursor over ur cursor in the google doc
— logan (@brainwxrms) April 1, 2020
And some of us are just trying to get by:
me and my girls talking about our fav coping mechanisms pic.twitter.com/kNjpFNluDG
— steph mccann (@steph_mcca) April 1, 2020