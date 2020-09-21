It’s that time of year again when we’re pulling out our sweaters from the closet and spending some time outside breathing in the crisp fall air while it lasts. As the foliage changes color and the winds are just a tad chillier with each passing day, it’s important to make the most of this fall season. Add to that mix the COVID-19 restrictions, and the options may feel a bit limited when pulling together some weekend plans that are safe, active and entertaining. These locally-owned farms usually offer varieties of produce as well as idyllic scenery and a great many things to do that won’t put you or loved ones at high risk. In the spirit of engaging in socially distant weekend festivities, here’s a list of some farms that the greater Bangor area has to offer.

Treworgy Family Orchards

Tried and true, the Treworgy family orchards situated in nearby Levant seem to be the spot of choice for most students in the area. This comes as little surprise when you consider all that they have to offer. With around 1,300 trees, there are plenty of Cortland, Macintosh, Liberty, Macoun, Honeycrisp and Gala apples to pick from, with the Mac, Cortland, Macoun and Gala varieties currently in season. As far as pricing goes, the orchard charges $1.49/lb for all types but Honeycrisp, which runs at $2.79/lb. If having a wide variety of apples to pluck from the trees wasn’t enough, the property also boasts an impressive corn maze, huge pumpkin and squash patch, ice cream stand, delicious cider donut shop and petting zoo. The maze costs $10 to get lost in and is roughly four acres. This year’s theme for the maze is the celebration of Maine’s bicentennial year. There is surely no shortage of fun to be had at this local gem and it’s certainly well worth a day.

Sullivan’s Orchard

A scenic drive up Route 43 past the dams, tens of farms and across a couple of waterways is Sullivan’s Orchard in Charleston. This friendly, family-run orchard consisting of over 800 trees has great prices and a delectable variety of apples. Currently in season are their Mac, Cortland, Zesta, Williams Pride and Snow Apple varieties priced at a reasonable $0.85/lb. Add to their selection Honeycrisps, which although not quite ripe, will run at a similarly affordable $1/lb. Although they may not have much in the way of facilities, the shack at the entrance sells their own maple syrup, pumpkins, apple cider donuts and locally grown fruits and veggies. Sullivan’s is a great spot to pick apples away from the crowds at a modest price. Roughly a mile down the road is the Chesley Family pumpkin patch which has for sale several varieties of pumpkins.

Conant’s Apple Orchard

With twenty varieties and over 1,000 trees, Conant Apple Orchards in nearby Etna is also a nice place to drop in on. In season are their Macs and Cortlands, both moderately priced. They also have for sale their own pumpkins, gourds, maple syrup, pears, cheeses, as well as homemade goods. The farm makes a mean candied apple and runs hayrides several times a day.

Hitting the apple orchard this fall makes more sense than ever before, and with so many beautiful farms in the area why not get out and give exploring them a go? Whether it be with friends, family or someone special, getting out to enjoy both the crisp air and apples is always worth your while.