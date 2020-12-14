4 stars

“Space Force,” a Netflix original series released in May of this year, focuses on beloved actor Steve Carrell’s character and his mission towards establishing a seventh branch of the United States Armed Forces, the “Space Force,” in present day times. The “Space Force” series was inspired by President Donald Trump’s “Space Force” initiative, and should be watched as a satire. This is the reason as to why the show is praised for its humor and irony, along with its “The Office” mockumentary style.

Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels of “The Office” co-wrote the show featuring esteemed actors such as Lisa Kudrow, known for her part as Phoebe on​ “Friends,” and Diana Silvers, John Malkovich and Tawny Newsome among others. Not only are many featured actors and actresses known for their humor, the premise of the show itself, is quite comedic.

“Space Force” has been nominated for four Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour). Additionally, Steve Carrell earned the show another nomination at the People’s Choice Awards for Best Male TV Star.

IMDb gives “Space Force” a 6.8 out of 10 rating. However, reviews of streamers alike praise “Space Force” with an average 8 out of 10 rating. People claim the show is not only refreshing, but provides audiences with a new sense of political humor and a show to binge watch. Now that students are finishing up their course load for the semester and are heading home to spend time with family, “Space Force” is the perfect addition to a night of entertainment.

Although only the 10-episode pilot season was aired on Netflix in May of this past year, Netflix can confirm that “Space Force” has been renewed for its second season. Due to mixed reviews from television critics, the second season is set to begin production in Vancouver, rather than in Los Angeles, during 2021. The first season was released in late May of 2020. However, due to the unpredictability of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix is unable to share a season two premiere date for the show “Space Force.”

As of today, there will be no known changes to casting in season two of this show. However, Fred Willard, who played Fred Naird in season one, will not have return appearances in season two, as a result of his death prior to the first season of the show airing on Netflix in the late spring of 2020.

Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels will continue to write the show, but there is a surprise in store. The ​Parks and Recreation screenwriter, Norm Hiscock, will be joining Carrell and Daniels in hopes that the writing will experience a “creative revamp.” It is unclear what specifics the writers have in store for season two. We do know for certain that the writers will have to adapt to and address the changing political climate of the United States into the plot of the show. Similarly to season one, season two of the show “Space Force” will only be available for streaming on Netflix.