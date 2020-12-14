Like what we’re listening to? Put it on blast: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0WPmGwy6XCwR2RKtw035xJ?si=6gl3lXM1QlapXK-NnqUElw

If you haven’t already seen everyone’s screenshots of their favorite artists, albums and genres posted on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, the time has come. Spotify Wrapped 2020 is here. Created as something to look forward to at the end of the year, primarily musical artist-platform Spotify releases their personalized top hits for listeners to reflect and reminisce with what they’ve listened to from January to December.

Particularly as the world flipped upside-down this year, it’ll be interesting for listeners to see how their tastes transitioned as the year progressed. Here at The Maine Campus, we’ve collected our top albums, artists, genres and songs to share, both featuring some classic throwbacks and notable recent releases.

TOP ALBUM & SONG:

“I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” by My Chemical Romance

“Goodie Bag” by Still Woozy

“Crush” by Souly Had

“There’s Still A Light In the House” by Valley

“Cornelia Street (Live From Paris)” by Taylor Swift

“I Won’t Run From It” by Big Red Machine

“Saintmotelevision” by Saint Motel, album

“Pray for the Wicked” by Panic! At the Disco, album

TOP ARTIST:

My Chemical Romance

Lake Street Dive

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Jon Bellion

Hammock

Panic! At the Disco

TOP GENRE:

Pop

Pop Punk

Pop Rock

Modern Rock

Stomp and Holler

Lo-Fi

Top artist, album, song that didn’t make the list (that definitely should have)

“Own It” by Rico Nasty

“Baby Blue” by Rence

“Dirty Work” by Marko Penn (ft. Lil Dicky)

“Better” by Makari

“Amie” by Pure Prairie League

The Pigeon Detectives, artist

Spacey Jane, artist